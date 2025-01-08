Falkirk area high school rewarded for tech savvy students and staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larbert High School has become only the seventh educational establishment in Scotland to be officially recognised as an Apple Distinguished School.

Technology giant Apple defines an Apple Distinguished School as a “centre of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence” and recognises it for its use of technology to enhance teaching and learning.

Larbert High now joins a global network of 889 schools across 37 countries, highlighting its innovative use of tech in education.

Since 2021, the school has maintained a one-to-one iPad program through the Connected Falkirk initiative, ensuring every pupil has access to their own device.

Larbert High School staff and pupils celebrate their new title from Apple (Picture: Submitted)

This has enabled Larbert High pupils and teachers to deliver high quality learning materials, personalised feedback and help with collaboration in the classroom.

Teachers have successfully integrated technology into daily lessons, using a range of digital resources to enhance learning.

Jo Wilson, acting rector at Larbert High, said: “We are delighted to have achieved Apple Distinguished School status, which reflects the dedication of our staff and pupils in embracing digital learning.

“Our 1:1 iPad program has enhanced classroom experiences, supported innovative teaching and helped develop essential digital skills for the future. This recognition highlights our commitment to creating engaging and inclusive learning opportunities for all.

We hope other schools will be inspired to explore how technology can enhance learning and teaching in their own contexts.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair, spokesperson for Education, said: “This is a fantastic achievement that empowers both pupils and teachers to thrive in a modern, digitally connected world.”

Larbert High School will hold its Apple Distinguished School status until 2027.