Closure of Linlithgow Bridge PS nursery recommended by officers

Council officers are recommending that seven active nurseries in West Lothian close in August, including the nursery at Linlithgow Bridge Primary.

Officers believe it will address the falling numbers of children and a high number of surplus spaces in council nurseries.

However, this has been disputed by parents at Linlithgow Bridge Primary School nursery, who have been campaigning to keep its doors open.

The council has capacity for over 6814 nursery children. This year, it had over 2000 more places than required – nearly 30 per cent more than is needed to meet demand.

Despite a campaign to keep the nursery open, council officers have recommended the Linlithgow Bridge PS facility should be closed.

According to officers, demand is also likely to reduce in the years ahead due to changes in demographics – with a falling number of births in Scotland.

Although a small number of areas have seen growth, population changes across the country are reducing overall demand for spaces in many council nursery and childcare facilities.

A decision will be made on the recommendation at the education executive in March.

Linlithgow is predicted to continue to have a significant decline in the number of nursery and primary school children in the years ahead.

Fiona Hyslop called for a review but it too fell on deaf ears.

A council spokesman said: “Currently, the Linlithgow school roll overall is forecast to fall incrementally from 79 per cent in 2023 to 70 per cent occupancy by 2033 – and possibly as low as 52 per cent if no housebuilding takes place.

“That figure could be even less than forecast given that the town is already behind in its housebuilding forecast.

“In 2024 alone occupancy in Linlithgow fell to 74 per cent, having fallen about four per cent faster than the forecast predicted. At present, the current P1 which started in August 2024 only take up 60 per cent of the primary capacity in the town.”

In 2019 the council had 68 funded nursery options for parents/carers for 4290 eligible three and four-year olds – 88.4 per cent of those came to council settings.

Now the council has 95 funded nursery options for 4084 eligible children, 78 per cent of those attending council settings. This is due to a huge increase in partner nursery providers.

Officers said the data provides evidence that there is an over-provision in West Lothian.

The Scottish Government’s introduction of ‘funding follows the child’ means that parental choices have also changed significantly with many parents now choosing to use their funded nursery provision at private nursery providers and childminders. This has further reduced demand.

Greg Welsh, head of education (primary and early years), said: “The data shows us that we have more physical capacity than we need – nearly 30 per cent more.

“That is significant and we know that birth rates have fallen, and continue to fall, which means that demand will continue to reduce in the years ahead.

“Currently, we have more nursery settings than is required and we cannot continue to operate this way if we are to ensure that the organisation remains efficient and delivers best value.

“By reducing the number of nurseries, we would be better placed to allocate a finite number of staff and resources across a smaller number of nurseries.

“Concentrating resources would support improvement in the quality of nursery provision in the remaining nurseries. Multiple options for parents would still be available.”

Consultation has been undertaken with parents on the planned reduction.

Greg added: “We do not take a change like this lightly and we know that some parents will be disappointed with our recommendation.

“However, services cannot remain the same if we are to meet our legal obligation to reduce spending and balance our budget.”

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop said she was “deeply disappointed” by the officers recommendation.

She said: “Parents have contacted me to share their concerns about these closures, which are taking place at a time when parents should be benefiting from flexibility and choice.

“The Scottish Government is funding 1140 hours of early learning and childcare, saving the average family £5000 per child.

“West Lothian Council has not listened to what parents told them about the provision of early learning facilities in the county and has ignored parents in this latest closure consultation.

“When these plans were announced I called on the council to undertake a review. I’m concerned this has not taken place and parents are now faced with losing these essential childcare and early learning facilities.”