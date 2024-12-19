New Year, New You: Make Volunteering Your Resolution!

To welcome in 2025, CVS Falkirk & District is launching their exciting New Year, New You programme in January, seeking to encourage more people to come forward and support their local communities by donating their time to local charities and community groups through volunteering.

Throughout the pandemic, the volunteering response throughout Falkirk and District was outstanding, providing help and support to those who needed it most through community-led activities and services. However, the number of active volunteers has dropped significantly over the last few years – with the formal adult volunteering rate in Scotland only 18% in 2023 (according to research from Volunteer Scotland and the Scottish Household Survey) – whilst the demand for community-based activities and services has increased.

Volunteering is a huge part of Scottish life which often flies under the radar, but its impact cannot be understated as Volunteers contribute at least 300 million hours of help, and £5.3 billion to the Scottish local economy. Alongside community benefit, research from Volunteer Scotland and the National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) shows that people often see their physical and mental health improve through volunteering, develop their confidence and their connections by meeting new people from similar and different backgrounds, and gain a real sense of achievement and enjoyment from their roles. Therefore, a decline in formal volunteering means not only that our local communities suffer as the groups and services which support them are lost, and individuals are left unsupported and often ignored – but personal impacts of friendship and confidence are missed, whilst social isolation and loneliness rises.

Falkirk District is no stranger to the positive impact of volunteering, with CVS Falkirk & District's recent Volunteer Exhibition: Capturing Volunteer Stories highlighting the strength of community empowerment shared by volunteers over the last 40 years. Continuing the recognition of this work and encouraging continued community support for the next 40 years, the CVS Falkirk & District team will be popping up across the District, all throughout January 2025, highlighting available volunteering roles to inspire everyone to get involved.

(l-r) Mhairi MacRaild, Marnie Forster, Ashleigh Gillespie, and Beth Cowen of CVS Falkirk & District, who are running New Year, New You

Ashleigh Gillespie, Volunteering Development Officer at CVS Falkirk & District, said:

“New Year, New You is all about new possibilities and good intentions. This is your chance to get involved in your community, support a cause close to your heart, and make a real difference. Our recruitment events are aimed at bringing volunteering opportunities to people across the District, making it easier to connect new volunteers with local charities, as volunteers’ contributions are invaluable to the success of the services offered around the Falkirk District area but also to the lives of the groups and individuals they work with.”

There is truly a role out there for everyone, with Volunteer Scotland reporting that over 280,000 volunteers help bring sport and activity to around 900,000 people across Scotland from administration and event organising, to coaching and club governance. Outside of sport, 60% of volunteers report using their professional skills in their volunteering – whilst a further 63% say they also use skills they have developed outside of their professional life.

To discover how your experiences could shape and support your community, head over to one of the CVS Falkirk & District Volunteer Information Sessions and take stock of the range of opportunities to try something new. There is bound to be an event near you:

Thursday 9th January: 4pm – 7pm at Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, FK4 1AD

Monday 13th January: 4pm – 7pm at Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness, EH51 0AH

Wednesday 15th January: online lunchtime event, 12:30pm – 1:30pm (via Teams)

Thursday 16th January: open evening, 6pm – 7pm at the CVS Falkirk & District office, Unit 7b, Callendar Business Park, Callendar Road, Falkirk, FK1 1XR

Monday 20th January: 3pm – 6pm at the Beancross and Newlands Community Centre, Montgomery Street, Grangemouth, FK3 8QR

Saturday 1st February: 12pm – 3pm at Dennyloanhead Community Hall, Haypark Road, Dennyloanhead, FK6 5JZ

Supporting over 300 volunteer-involving organisations daily, the volunteering team at CVS Falkirk & District are always available to help guide new or returning volunteers to their next opportunity. As we reach the time of year when many seek to reflect on the old and plan for the new, why not take a chance and go along to one of the Volunteer Information sessions to see how you can make a difference today.

For further information, please contact CVS Falkirk & District by phone: 01324 692000, or email: [email protected]