Update on the future of Falkirk Pizza Hut branch

Staff at one of the country’s favourite pizza chains have been left devastated as the business went into administration.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Hut has immediately closed 68 restaurants across the country, including the branch at Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, leaving hundreds of staff without jobs.

It is understood that staff were sent home mid-shift today (Monday), October 20 after the news broke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affected outlets are part of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee operating Pizza Hut’s dine-in arm, which has now fallen into administration.

Pizza Hut at Central Retail Park in Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

FTI Consulting has been appointed to oversee the process. While the closures mark another major blow to Britain’s casual dining scene, Pizza Hut’s delivery and takeaway outlets are not affected.

So pizza lovers can still get their favourite dishes at the takeaway branch in Falkirk’s Williamson Street.

The announcement comes less than a year after the business was rescued by investment firm Directional Capital, which stepped in following the collapse of its previous operator, Heart with Smart Limited, that owed nearly £40 million in debt.

This is a breaking news story this evening.