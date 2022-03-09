Specsavers’ Grangemouth store marks fifth anniversary in town

Specsavers opened in 2017with one test room, and quickly doubled its testing capacity with an additional room being added the following year.

The store employs eight people, including audiologist Claudia McCue, who visits the store once a week, and born and bred Grangemouth local, Laura Owens, who has worked for Specsavers for 11 years.

Specsavers staff mark five years in Grangemouth

Starting her career at the neighbouring Specsavers store in Falkirk as a trainee dispensing optician, Laura worked her way up and became the store manager at Grangemouth.She said: ‘There is a wonderful sense of community working and living in the town I grew up in and it is really rewarding.

“I am so proud of all that the store has achieved in such a short space of time.”

Since opening, the optician has conducted 21,485 eye examinations and invested £45,000 in an OCT machine – optical coherence tomography – to help detect treatable eye conditions such as macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

