The Newmarket Bar at Goose, 17 Lint Riggs, Falkirk. Rated on December 3

In Pictures: These Falkirk district venues have all gained pass ratings in latest food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Falkirk’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 8:04 am

The latest ratings were published this month.

1. Food hygiene ratings

C-Side Chippy at 15b Main Street, Shieldhill. Rated on March 2

2. Food hygiene ratings

Balfour's Fish & Chips at Balfour's Fish & Chips, Alexander Avenue, Falkirk;. Rated on February 23

3. Food hygiene ratings

Sportsters Bar and City Nightclub at 10 Princes Street, Falkirk. Rated on December 3

4. Food hygiene ratings

Claremont Inn at Claremont Inn, Main Street, Polmont. Rated on February 23

