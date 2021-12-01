Specsavers’ Falkirk district branches help raise £15,000 for music-led health group

The donation from Specsavers in Falkirk and Grangemouth will help cover the cost of more than 600 music therapy sessions for both children and adults across Scotland.

The fundraising drive saw each of Specsavers’ Scottish stores, as well as its audiology and home visits services, come together to raise the money.

The £15,000 donation from Falkirk and Grangemouth is in addition to the more than £180,000 total raised by Specsavers during the Scottish Music Awards.

Amy McDonald winner of the Outstanding Contribution (Pic: Andy Buchanan)

Zander McNaughton, o-director of Specsavers in Falkirk and Grangemouth, said: “While the Scottish Music Awards is a fantastic celebration of Scottish music, it’s important to remember that it also supports a charity that offers a vital service to so many

“We were proud to join together with our fellow stores and audiology and Home Visits services in Scotland to donate £15,000 collectively and we’re delighted that this will cover the costs of hundreds of music therapy sessions for four projects Nordoff Robbins supports across Scotland.”

The Scottish music Awards returned to Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom following last year’s event being staged online due to the pandemic.

Performances came from Wet Wet Wet, Amy Macdonald, Nina Nesbitt, The Fratellis, Nathan Evans, The Bluebells, and more.

Sandra Schembri, the CEO of Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy charity said: “The incredible amount raised this evening will allow us to continue to support some of the most vulnerable and isolated members in our communities through our music therapy.”

