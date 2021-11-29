Aerial crossing and Grangemouth road improvements get the green light

The proposals, lodged by Falkirk Council to its own planners on November 17 last year, to make road improvements on the A9/A904, construct a shared use footbridge, associated earthworks, landscaping and surface water drainage work at Westfield Roundabout, Falkirk and Earls Gate Roundabouts, Grangemouth was given the go ahead earlier today under delegated powers.

It is hoped the Westfield Crossing project, which received a £20 million boost from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund back in October, will hopefully alleviate pressures from increased traffic through building new roads and roundabouts and improving pedestrian/cycle crossing.

The Westfield Crossing has been given the green light by council planners

Earlier this year Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “It builds up the programme of works we are preparing in our Investment Zone and will complement a series of measures which will help drive forward our area’s economy following the pandemic.

“The new roundabout and pedestrian/cycle bridge will ensure people are safe when crossing at this key junction, while enabling better connection for active travel

between key sites such as the Helix Park, Falkirk Community Stadium and Forth Valley College’s new campus.

"The roads will be widened to accommodate increasing traffic and each of the four ‘rings’ of the iconic bridge will provide an elevated platform to view the local area and a safe way of getting around without disrupting traffic.

“The Westfield area is a natural hub with the connections to the motorway network vital for our area’s economy.”

