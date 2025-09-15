Room to groom: Council come to decision on canine business in Falkirk village

A resident was waiting to see if the local authority gave her dog grooming the brush off or not.

Laura Fraser lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 19, looking for permission to change the use of the outbuilding located at 18 Cruickshank Drive, Shieldhill.

According to the online plans, she is seeking to create a dog grooming salon in her garage.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers declared the proposed use of the premises as lawful on Friday, September 12.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

According to the online planning documents the garage will be used solely for dog grooming services, including washing, drying and grooming of dogs by appointment only.

All grooming activity will be carried out indoors, ensuring minimal noise or disruption to neighbours and there will be no boarding or overnight stays.

There is sufficient off-street parking on the driveway for visiting clients. No additional parking demand on the public highway is anticipated.

The hours of business are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

