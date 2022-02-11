Port of Grangemouth bosses acquire new firm for some heavy lifting

The company, which operates the Port of Grangemouth, will now be able to offer an attractive, full-service package for offshore renewables projects, providing marine services, quayside infrastructure and land and now, with OMHL on board, heavy lift plant and logistics solutions.

OMHL is a well-established, professional project engineering company that has worked closely with Forth Ports on a number of large-scale projects in the renewables and decommissioning sectors.

Based in Dundee, OMHL’s wide range of experience and unrivalled fleet of specialist heavy lift plant – including the UK’s largest permanent quayside crane – will work across Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, including the ports Grangemouth, Leith, Rosyth and Dundee.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Fyfe, managing birector of OM Heavy Lift joins David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports on site

OMHL will continue to be led by Managing Director, Alex Fyfe, who will work directly with David Webster, as the newly appointed Director of Energy for Forth Ports.

Charles Hammond OBE, Group Chief Executive of Forth Ports, said: Today’s news is another important strategic move for Forth Ports as we secure our place in the offshore renewables sector, following the recent announcement of the ScotWind leasing round.

"We are investing significantly in Dundee and Leith to create an attractive offering for offshore renewables which will support the country’s transition to net zero. The acquisition of OMHL, coupled with that of Targe Towing, places Forth Ports in a strong position to play a leading role in supporting Scotland’s offshore renewables future.”

Alex Fyfe, Managing Director of OMHL, added: “This is an exciting new chapter for OMHL as we combine our skills and expertise with the broader Forth Ports business. We have a strong relationship with the Forth Ports team that we look forward to developing further in the fast-growing offshore renewables market.”

David Webster, Director of Energy for Forth Ports said: “With the OMHL team coming on board, we can now offer a complete, integrated service solution for offshore renewables customers, anywhere within our ports business in Scotland, from marine towage right through to quayside cranage and laydown land.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.