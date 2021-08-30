Plans for new takeaway in Bo'ness
A planning application has been lodged with Falkirk Council to change the use of a cafe to create a hot food takeaway.
Imran Ahmed is looking for permission to change the use of the premises at 122 to 126 North Street, Bo’ness – currently home to the Bo’ness Bakery, or as it is famously spelled on the sign “Bo’nness Bakery” – make alterations to the shop front and install a flue system.
The application was received by council planners on August 18 and is still awaiting a decision.