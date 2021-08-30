Update on Camelon Mariner Centre pool closure

Earlier this morning the trust informed customers the leisure pool at the Redbrae Road facility would be closed for a few days due to a UK-wide shortage of a specific chemical needed in swimming pools to ensure the pool water quality.

It stated the supplier was doing everything they could to source the chemical and initially hoped to reopen the pool towards the end of this week.

A trust spokesperson said: “Following our update earlier today advising that the Mariner Centre swimming pool is temporarily closed, we are now pleased to confirm we have taken delivery of the required chemicals unexpectedly and the pool will reopen today from 1pm onwards.

The Mariner Centre ball pool was the only pool open to the public in the Camelon facility this morning

" We are sorry for any inconvenience this temporary closure may have caused and look forward to welcoming customers after this time.”

