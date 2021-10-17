New plans for former HSBC bank building in Falkirk High Street

The former HSBC building, at 74 High Street, has been empty since the bank closed in June – and now owners Clyde Estates say it looks increasingly unlikely that another bank, or even shop, would be interested in the property.

They have made an application to change the permission the premises from Class 2 (financial and professional services) to Class 3 (food and drink),

The branch was one of 85 branches to close in January, and the owners say that despite it being actively marketed for let no interest has been shown.

They believe that the permission to use for food and drink would give them flexibility “to bring this back into productive use in a way that complements other existing uses in the area and contributes to the vitality of the town centre as a whole.”

