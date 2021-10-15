Two houses planned for former Bonnybridge church

Planning permission has now been granted to transform St Helen’s Parish Church on Church Street, which has been disused for more than 20 years.

The planning application attracted six complaints from neighbours, raising concerns that the roof lights might cause problems with privacy and that work to fit roof lights had already started.

Planning officers reported that repairs were being made to make the building watertight and that roof lights had been installed while the scaffolding was in place.

St Helen’s Parish Church on Church Street has not been used for more than 20 years.

The application states that the work will not involve any extensions.

Planning permission had previously been granted to transform the building in 2008, but nothing came of the plans.

The church was formerly Church of Scotland but in the 1990s, its congregation merged with Bonnybridge Parish Church to become Bonnybridge St Helen’s on the village’s High Street, which is still an active parish.

