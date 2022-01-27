New faces in charge for Grangemouth port firm

Forth Ports, which owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK – including Grangemouth – and is the country’s third largest port operator, has announced three new leadership roles as it restructures its senior team to reflect the increasing importance of its ports in the offshore renewables sector and the general supply chain.

Derek Knox has been appointed as Head of Operations Scottish Ports and will have strategic and operational responsibility for delivering quality performance and

maximum efficiency across Forth Ports’ Scottish Ports.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Ports have appointed Ross McKissock, Derek Knox and David Webster into new leadership roles

He will retain his specific responsibilities as Senior Port Manager at the Port of Grangemouth, Scotland’s largest container port, and Forth Ports’ Fife ports, including the Port of Rosyth.

Derek will continue to report to Stuart Wallace, Chief Operating Officer.

David Webster, who has been appointed as director of energy, will be responsible for integrating Forth Ports’ energy team in Scotland with a view to building on Forth Ports’ strong market position in the energy sector, and in particular, offshore renewables.

David will report directly to chief executive officer Charles Hammond, and will retain his existing responsibilities as Senior Port Manager responsible for the ports of Dundee and Leith, where Forth Ports is currently constructing a £40m offshore renewables hub.

Ross McKissock has been appointed as Director of Unitised, responsible for integrating the commercial team on unitised container and trailer cargo across the

Group and growing volume.

Ross will retain his responsibilities for running London Container Terminal and will continue to report to Paul Dale, Asset & Site Director at the Port of Tilbury.

Forth Ports CEO Mr Hammond said: “These new senior positions come at a key time when we are focusing our business on the important areas of offshore renewables, containerised cargo and a resilient supply chain.

"As a group we are investing significantly across the business in these areas including our bespoke renewables hubs in Leith and Dundee and our freeport freight hub in the Thames.

"I have worked with David, Ross and Derek for a number of years, and I am confident they will make an even stronger contribution to the continued development of Forth Ports in their new roles.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.