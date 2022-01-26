Falkirk Council looking for help to find cleaner, greener ways to travel

According to Falkirk Council there is an urgent need to a need to drastically cut carbon emissions and a desire to help people live greener, healthier and more actives lives.

It has now launched a survey to understand people’s views on walking, cycling, wheeling, public transport, and electric vehicles.

The survey results will help the local authority update its Local Transport Strategy (LTS) and create its first area-wide Active Travel Strategy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycling is an environmentally friendly mode of transport

Councillor Paul Garner, environment spokesperson, said: “To deliver a green recovery from COVID-19 and meet national and local targets, we must make it easier for people to travel in more sustainable ways and transform how we all get around in the future.

“The LTS and Active Travel Strategy need to be built around the needs and wants of communities as well as national policy. They also must consider the lessons learned from lockdown, when emissions drastically reduced because there was less traffic on our roads and people became more physically active.

“We cannot lose that momentum and must work with communities to create plans that motivate and encourage people to travel in more active and sustainable ways. This survey is a crucial step in that journey.”

Together the two plans will not only set out the council’s roads and transport plans for the next 10 years, but also highlight how it will create a safe, reliable, convenient, accessible, and sustainable transport system for those living in, working in, and visiting the Falkirk Council area.

Since the council published its current LTS in 2014 a lot has changed – not least the onset of a pandemic, which continues to impact everyday life.

A global climate emergency has also been declared, and Falkirk Council has committed to transition to net-zero by 2030. By that date, the Scottish Government also wants to have reduced the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20 per cent.

To provide your views – and be in with a chance to a £50 Falkirk District Towns gift cards – visit the website for more information.

The survey closes on Friday, 4 March.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.