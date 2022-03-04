M&S and Costa Coffee link serves up 295 jobs for Bo'ness firm
A link up between M&S and Costa Coffee is bringing a jobs boost for a Bo’ness employer.
Bakkavor Salads in Carriden Industrial Estate are making the range of top quality fresh meal salads and snacks for its long-standing customer M&S which are launching this week in Costa Coffee.
As Covid restrictions end and employees return to the workplace the high street coffee shops and food outlets are gearing up for more business.
The Bakkavor team will be producing a range of fresh and tasty meal options, including nutty super wholefood salads as well as tomato pasta salads, chicken salads and apple and peanut dippers. tomato pasta salads, chicken salads and apple and peanut dippers. A range of fresh and tasty meal options for a nation returning to work.
Read More
The M&S collaboration with Costa Coffee also brings a welcome jobs boost for Bo'ness, with the Bakkavor site currently recruiting for 295 roles.
Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness specialises in making premium salad and vegetable products for the UK’s largest grocery retailers and has been a major employer in the area for over 40 years.
Kirk Connor, general manager, at Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness, said: “For many people, returning back to the workplace after Covid restrictions will be a bit of a shock, with people facing busy routines and looking for more convenience. We're delighted to be working with M&S and Costa Coffee to brighten the return to work with a range of fresh, healthy and tasty meal options.
"We're proud our local team is making food for high streets across the UK and the partnership is also good news for jobs in Bo'ness.
“Aside from good rates of pay and real opportunities to progress and develop skills, we at Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness offer new joiners a range of staff benefits, including a stakeholder pension and life insurance cover, as well as heavily discounted food products from our site staff shop. We are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy and this marks a great opportunity for people to join us as we continue to grow the business.”
People that would like to find out more about the job opportunities at Bakkavor can find out more here