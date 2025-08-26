More training support for workers affected by closure of Grangemouth refinery

The additional targeted support will see them able to training opportunities at Forth Valley College to develop skills for emerging sectors.

Ineos O&P employees who were part of shared services for Grangemouth oil refinery and are directly affected by its closure will be eligible for the support.

Scottish Government officials said this latest intervention builds on what was put in place earlier this year for refinery workers. They said it has already enabled more than 300 Petroineos workers made redundant to access careers advice and training and brings the total projected investment from the Scottish and UK Governments up to £2 million.

However, last weekend workers in Grangemouth penned an open letter aimed at Keir Starmer for failing to deliver on his promises to provide investment in the Grangemouth hub.

But the Scottish Government said workers have been offered a wide range of training opportunities, including renewable energy upskilling courses and wind turbine engineering courses, paid for and supported by both governments, adding this will provide them with the vital skills needed to secure new jobs, including in the clean energy sector – which currently supports more than 47,000 jobs in Scotland.

They said the move supports a key action in the Scottish Government’s Grangemouth Industrial Just Transition Plan – which seeks to position the area as a global leader in green energy and sustainable manufacturing.

Climate action and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin visited Forth Valley College on Tuesday to meet new apprentices from employer partner Celtic Renewables – who will form part of the future workforce at the Grangemouth Industrial cluster – and currently training at the Grangemouth Road campus.

Ms Martin said: “It is vital that we do what we can as a government to support and promote local opportunities and growth in the Grangemouth area.

“As Scotland’s leading industrial cluster, Grangemouth has long played a vital role to our economy and bringing energy security to the country and it is only right it continues to help lead the way in our journey to net zero through new, green energy opportunities.

“This funding will help affected workers move into sectors such as offshore and onshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture.”

Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said: “We want to ensure workers directly affected by the closure of Grangemouth refinery get the tailored support they are entitled to, with over 300 already receiving advice and training to help them into new employment opportunities.

“This training guarantee will equip this highly skilled workforce to transfer their experience into new sectors as Scotland continues to lead the way in the UK’s clean energy future, alongside our ongoing work to secure long-term industrial future at the Grangemouth site.”

Unite Scottish secretary Derek Thomson said: "The additional support for Grangemouth based workers will deliver targeted assistance for those facing redundancy due to the closure of the oil refinery. The investment by the Scottish and UK governments for retraining will provide Ineos workers with some reassurance that they are not being left behind.

"It will help support them for new job opportunities in the wider energy sector. Unite will continue to do all we can to encourage government, public bodies and companies to deliver a Just Transition for Grangemouth workers and this investment is a step forward in that campaign.”

