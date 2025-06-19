New plan lists '21 actions' to be taken to secure Grangemouth's green energy future

Details of a way forward for Grangemouth designed to attract investment, support new employment and position the area as a global leader in green energy have been published.

The Grangemouth Industrial Just Transition Plan sets out 21 actions to put Grangemouth at the forefront of green energy and benefit the local community.

Developed in partnership with the Grangemouth Future Industry Board, which includes industry leadership, representatives of the Grangemouth workforce, local community, Falkirk Council and the Scottish and UK Governments, the regional just transition plan is the first of its kind.

Actions include delivering the £25 million Grangemouth Just Transition Fund – which delivers support for businesses currently operating at the industrial cluster as well as work to establish and attract new investment.

The new plan lists 21 actions that must be taken to secure Grangemouth's green energy future (Picture: Scotdrone)

It also seeks to create an industrial skills offer, to ensure the current and future workforces in the area have the right training and experience to support industry in the area and is looking to develop an industry-led technical and commercial investment strategy which includes a decarbonisation pathway.

The plan also mentions the establishment of a Grangemouth Regulatory Hub to develop new ways of helping industry operate sustainably and efficiently.

Cabinet secretary for climate action and energy Gillian Martin said: “As Scotland’s leading industrial cluster, Grangemouth has long played a vital role to our economy and bringing energy security to the country and it is only right that the area continues to help lead the way in our journey to clean, green energy.

"Understandably, the end of refining at Grangemouth has brought uncertainty to people living and working in the area and it is vital we do what we can as a government to support and promote local opportunities and growth in the area.

“The Grangemouth Industrial Just Transition Plan will act as the framework for all activity that supports Grangemouth’s transition. It has been developed with industry, the community, public sector partners, Unite the Union and the workforce to ensure it reflects the interests of the community and businesses in the area.

“It is bolstered by measures including our ongoing support for Project Willow, the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal and a targeted skills intervention for former Petroineos workers.

"However, we cannot do this alone, I am calling on the UK Government to commence positive changes to existing policy that enable the deployment of future commodities like Sustainable Aviation Fuel production in Scotland.”

Principal of Forth Valley College Kenny MacInnes added: “Grangemouth plays a vital role in Scotland’s economy and is central to our journey to net zero. With our campus situated at the heart of this transition, Forth Valley College is uniquely positioned to support the businesses, workers, and communities navigating the changes ahead.

“Our flagship £4 million Skills Transition Centre, funded through the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, will drive innovation in skills delivery, promote inclusive growth, and align closely with evolving industry needs.

"It will focus on developing skills for emerging sectors while supporting the transition of key industries such as downstream petroleum, chemicals, and polymers within the Grangemouth cluster.

“The college also remains committed to supporting all Petroineos employees affected by the refinery closure. We are working closely with partners to ensure they can access the training, guidance, and career opportunities they need to move forward.”

