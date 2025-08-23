Not a penny: Furious Grangemouth workers pen open letter to PM Starmer

Workers in Grangemouth have penned an open letter aimed at Keir Starmer for failing to deliver on his promises to provide investment in the Grangemouth hub, which is crucial for the Scottish economy.

Union Unite stated six months ago – on February 23 – Mr Starmer was speaking at the Scottish Labour conference when he promised to make £200 million available from the National Wealth Fund for Grangemouth.

Unite added, despite the refinery, the last one in Scotland, ceasing production in April and hundreds of jobs being shed at the complex, including at the chemicals plant and among contractors based at the site, not one penny of the promised investment has been spent.

Now, in response to what they see as the UK government’s inaction, workers and Unite at Grangemouth have posted an open letter which they are encouraging all affected workers and members of the local community to sign.

Grangemouth workers have penned an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer asking what has happened to the promised £200 million of investment (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The letter states: “As the number of job losses grows each week – there is still absolutely no evidence of any of the £200 million being spent at Grangemouth. Money that was pledged for the revival of Scotland’s industrial cluster. “It’s as clear as ever the fight for the future of Grangmeouth falls to us, politicians may be forgetting what they said but we haven’t. Sign the petition today and demand that Keir Starmer show us the money.”

Unite stated it has produced a detailed and fully costed plan about how the refinery could be transitioned to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The government is promoting the use of SAF to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

Unite senior representative at Grangemouth Chris Hamilton said: “Workers and members of the community feel abandoned by a government that has promised to help but has so far totally failed to deliver.

“Each month more and more people leave the site through redundancy with empty promises wringing in their ears. This government may have forgot what it promised - but we haven’t.

It must follow through with its promises at pace and do all it can to secure a sustainable future for Grangemouth.”

