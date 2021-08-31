Magical first day for new Falkirk High Street shop

The Lonely Broomstick, which is located at the former Specsavers premises at 36 High Street, opened on Monday after a hectic two weeks for owner Doris Lenaghen and her son Leslie, who run the premises with assistants Scott and Carrol.

Leslie said: “We only got the unit when it became available two weeks ago so we’ve been working hard to get it ready.”

And half of Falkirk seemed to turn up on Monday to see the new premises for themselves – much to Leslie's surprise.

People queue around the block to see the new shop in Falkirk High Street

“The first two-and-a-half hours the queues were down to the traffic lights there were so many people – I think about 500 people must have showed up and they loved it. I don’t think they expected it to be this good and we didn’t expect as many people to turn up."

The Lonely Broomstick has the look and feel of a shop that young Harry Potter and his pals Ron and Hermione would frequent and on the first day people were able to come in and have a shot on Hagrid’s motorcycle.

“We describe the shop as something magical and quirky,” said Leslie. “It is like a scene from Harry Potter, that’s the kind of look and feel we went for. There are a couple of shops like this in the UK, but probably not as quirky as this one.”

There were some special guests at the opening of The Lonely Broomstick

Doris owns Alba Artisan which is just a few yards away from The Lonely Broomstick, but Leslie said this new shop has been a dream come true for his mum.

It stocks everything from jars of sweets to magic candles and a wide selection of magic wands for wizards young and old to practice their spells with.

There is also a take-away cafe in store serving hot and cold butter beer all year round with a variety of other magical drinks on tap too.

The Lonely Broomstick is open from 10am to 6pm seven days a week.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.