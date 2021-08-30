Magical new shop in Falkirk to 'potter' around in
People will be able to visit a new shop in Falkirk High Street this morning that Harry Potter would probably have enjoyed having a gander in with Ron and Hermione.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 7:00 am
The Lonely Broomstick opens its doors to the public at 10am today.
A shop spokesperson said: “Come and see some quirky and magical wares as well as trying the most delicious Butterbeer and even take a picture sitting on Hagrid’s motorbike.”
The store stated free magical goody bags will be presented to the first 100 customers.