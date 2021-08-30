Magical new shop in Falkirk to 'potter' around in

The Lonely Broomstick opens its doors to the public at 10am today.

A shop spokesperson said: “Come and see some quirky and magical wares as well as trying the most delicious Butterbeer and even take a picture sitting on Hagrid’s motorbike.”

The store stated free magical goody bags will be presented to the first 100 customers.

Butter beer will be on tap at the new Lonely Broomstick shop in Falkirk High Street

