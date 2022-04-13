Stand up Stirling floored by great Falkirk gig
Popular Scottish stand up comedian and voice of Love Island Iain Stirling seemed in a state of shock that his gig went so well at Falkirk Town Hall on Monday night.
A post on Iain’s Twitter page following the show stated: “In an unbelievable turn of events FALKIRK Town Hall might be one of the best gigs in the UK. Falkirk. I know… Me neither.”
Now we can only hope he was not being sarcastic – a form of humour not unkown to today’s comedy performers – and that he really did mean what he said.
His fans who attended the show seemed to have enjoyed themselves anyway.
One stated: “What a great gig, everyone up for a good night out – even on a Monday.”
Another added: “Absolutely fantastic night. Brilliant show, Iain.”
And it’s not often Falkirk folk have anything positive to say about Stirling.
Now who else can we entice to perform at FTH now it’s had the official thumbs up?