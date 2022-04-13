Stand up Stirling floored by great Falkirk gig

A post on Iain’s Twitter page following the show stated: “In an unbelievable turn of events FALKIRK Town Hall might be one of the best gigs in the UK. Falkirk. I know… Me neither.”

Now we can only hope he was not being sarcastic – a form of humour not unkown to today’s comedy performers – and that he really did mean what he said.

His fans who attended the show seemed to have enjoyed themselves anyway.

Iain Stirling was floored and on a high after his Falkirk gig

One stated: “What a great gig, everyone up for a good night out – even on a Monday.”

Another added: “Absolutely fantastic night. Brilliant show, Iain.”

And it’s not often Falkirk folk have anything positive to say about Stirling.