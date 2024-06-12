Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce event in Larbert gives Haven charity chance to shine

A company which employs disabled and disadvantaged adults had an opportunity to showcase its work recently.

Haven Products hosted a networking event for Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce with around 40 members attending.

All those attending were given a tour of the premises at Central Boulevard in Larbert before having a chance to meet other business people.

Graeme Turner, Haven’s business development manager, said: “This was good opportunity for Haven as we are trying to increase our visibility in the area to let people know what we do.”

Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce networking event recently took place at Haven Enterprises in Larbert. Pic: Scott Louden

Haven is a registered charity and social enterprise, which is committed to providing sustainable employment and development opportunities to disabled and disadvantaged people. It was originally established to provide job opportunities to World War 2 veterans with life lasting injuries.

It manufactures textiles, does digital scanning of documents and provides contract packaging solutions.

