Falkirk travel agent reports increased interest in 2022 holidays

Following the recent announcement confirming the relaxation of travel testing Barrhead Travel claims there are signs confidence is returning to the market for holidays in 2022.

The firm reported an increased interest in 2022 holidays as well as a growing demand for travel before the end of March.

In fact, since travel testing rules were relaxed, the agency states holiday enquiries have grown by 165 per cent, with top destinations for travel during 2022 including Tenerife, New York and Orlando.

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

Barrhead Travel president Jacqueline Dobson said: “Travel is set to make a significant comeback in 2022 with restrictions continuing to ease across the world. People have dearly missed travelling over the last few years – whether that be for holidays, business or to reunite with loved ones.

“January is traditionally the most popular time of year to book a holiday and we’re already seeing much more confidence in the market than this time last year. Omicron caused some uncertainty during December but the relaxation on testing will go a long way to kickstart travel recovery.

"Our customers are telling us that they can’t wait for their holidays this year. One of the primary barriers was testing costs and we’re already noticing a difference in how the relaxation is boosting confidence.

“Before Omicron, bookings for very last-minute holidays were on the rise – that trend naturally slowed down during December because of uncertainty and increased restrictions. Now, we expect to see a higher demand for late departures.

“Summer 2022 is also selling very well as families are looking to secure deals while prices and added-value offers are still available for school holiday dates. Availability for 2022 is likely to dwindle faster than usual due to demand and the volume of rescheduled bookings so we’re recommending that anyone hoping to travel in spring or summer this year should book sooner, rather than later.”

Travel Association ABTA’s Travel in 2022 report states 61 per cent of people intend on holidaying abroad this year.

