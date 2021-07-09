Falkirk travel agent blasts Holyrood's delay in easing travel restrictions

While Westminster has announced vaccinated travellers from England returning from amber list destinations will no longer have to self-isolate upon their return, the powers that be in Holyrood have only indicated they are considering the move.

According to Barrhead Travel, which has a branch in Falkirk High Street, the indecision is hurting business and Scottish holiday makers.

Jaqueline Dobson, Barrhead Travel president, said: “We are extremely disappointed that the Scottish Government has not taken action today to open up travel for Scottish holidaymakers and those travelling to visit loved ones and family abroad.

Jacqueline Dobson, president at Barrhead Travel Group

"Delays to this critical announcement means that this summer season could effectively be lost for many Scottish couples and families for much-loved holidays abroad.

“The failure to follow the easing of restrictions, announced yesterday by transport secretary Grant Shapps, will have far-reaching effects. Vaccinated travellers from England returning from amber list countries will now not have to self-isolate nor take a day eight test.

"However, this level of opening up has not been matched in Scotland, with the Scottish Government only saying that they are considering the position.

“Our English counterparts – industry and holidaymakers – are getting ready to make plans from July 19 but once again, Scotland is left in limbo. These plans were tentatively announced in July, so we must ask, why is this still under consideration?

The Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

“Opening up travel to many destinations – whether for holidays, to visit loved ones or for business – is overdue and makes sense when so many adults have had a double jab.

“Given the lack of clarity for Scottish arrivals into England, there is also a significant risk that Scottish holidaymakers will begin to depart and arrive from English airports which will have huge long-term effects on our airports.

“What Scottish travellers and the industry desperately need is the introduction of a truly four nations approach so that Scots can enjoy the same opportunities as holidaymakers in England and so Scottish businesses do not fall any further behind during this crucial recovery period.”

