Developers get green light to demolish Bonnybridge restaurant

The Indian restaurant, in Seabegs Road, Allandale near the Forth and Clyde Canal, burned down in a fire back in 2013 and is now nothing more than a shell.

Now the Cumbernauld firm Higherdelta Ltd has been given renewed planning permission to demolish and replace the restaurant, while retaining the front wall. A similar application was lodged with Falkirk Council and granted in 2018.

The aftermath of the blaze which ripped through the Underwood Lockhouse back in 2013

The restaurant, built as stables and a lock-keeper's cottage in 1770, had been a favourite with locals for a number of years.

It was stated the site is rich with history through its connections to the Antonine Wall and the development of the Forth and Clyde Canal and the proposal to retain the front wall would allow for a reinstatement of the restaurant to the rear.

