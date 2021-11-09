Falkirk town centre cafe closes its doors for good

The Wooer, in Wooer Street, Falkirk shut last night after Gabriele Panozzo and his wife Michela announced their intentions to end the business – which they started at the end of 2019.

The couple stated: “It is with heavy heart we came to the decision to close The Wooer for good. The conjunction of a few factors, including personal ones, contributed to this decision, but we are very sad as we think we were doing very well. But we know life's tough and sometimes it gets even tougher.

"It’s been an amazing adventure and we send a hug to each and every one of you. Thank you for your lovely reviews, the good word you lovely people spread around, for the chance you gave us to cook for you, to laugh with you and for the unforgettable emotion you gave us when you tried your first oat latte and fell in love with it.

The Wooer has closed its doors for good

Just last month the cafe bistro was forced to close its doors after what the owners called “unbelievably reckless behaviour of the newly hired staff” led them into a “very difficult position”.

The Panozzos took over the premises, previously Coffee on Wooer, and renamed it The Wooer.

The slight alteration in name signalled a complete change in operation – as all of the locally sourced food on the new-look and ever-changing menu was plant-based. Nothing was made using animal product.

Mr Panozzo put his Brightons home-based Gorgeously Vegan business on the back burner at the end of 2019 once he became aware of the opportunity to rent out the Wooer Street premises.

“We are the only 100 per cent vegan venue in Falkirk,” Mr Panozzo said at the time.

The couple announced on their Facebook site they are now looking for people to take over the premises.

They stated: “If you or anyone you know would like to take over a perfectly functioning and fully fitted restaurant in one of the most charming historical buildings of Falkirk's High Street, we are willing to sell the business as an ongoing concern.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.