Falkirk family has two businesses in Scottish Italian Awards finals

The Crolla family, who run The Pines Chippy, in Fleming Street, Denny and Marco’s Deli & Cafe, in Main Street, Camelon have both made it into the finals of this year’s Scottish Italian Awards.

Marco Crolla said: “Both businesses have been nominated by local customers and have become finalists in two categories at the Scottish Italian Awards, which take place on November 28.

The Pines Chippy is one of the family's businesses up for a Scottish Italian Award

"My Deli is in the categories of Best Deli/Café and Best Newcomer, while my wife Giuliana's The Pines Chippy is in the running for Best Fish and Chips and Best Family Business.

"It's a great boost for our moral, being small family businesses – especially in the wake of the pandemic. These awards do a great job at supporting small businesses when they need it most.”

