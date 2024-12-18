Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank urges transition of Grangemouth refinery to produce SAF

An MP has urged the UK Government to take urgent action to secure the future of the Grangemouth oil refinery by supporting its rapid transition to producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Oral Questions on Energy Security and Net Zero in the UK Parliament, Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank highlighted the significant concern and uncertainty caused by the Petroineos decision to close the refinery, which employs a highly skilled workforce and serves as a key economic driver for Central Scotland.

He urged the Government to consider utilising the National Wealth Fund to enable the conversion of Grangemouth into a SAF facility, safeguarding jobs and supporting the UK’s environmental targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stainbank said: “With the SAF mandate starting in 2025 and requiring ten per cent SAF by 2030, Grangemouth has a clear opportunity to repurpose for SAF production. Similar transitions have been achieved elsewhere within a year, preserving jobs and boosting local economies.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank with his former Falkirk Council colleagues, Councillors Anne Hannah and Siobhan Paterson, on the march to save Grangemouth refinery jobs. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Grangemouth has the skilled workforce, networks, and community support needed. I have urged the government to use the National Wealth Fund to support a rapid conversion, ensuring a sustainable future for the site, local economy, and our net-zero goals.

“Research shows SAF conversion is 30-70 per cent cheaper than building new plants, with growing demand to meet UK mandates. Examples in Sweden and California prove it can be done quickly, protecting jobs and creating new opportunities.

“This requires leadership. Grangemouth’s workforce and community deserve a just transition, not managed decline. The UK and Scottish Governments must act with stakeholders to secure Grangemouth’s future as a sustainable fuel hub”.