Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank urges transition of Grangemouth refinery to produce SAF
During Oral Questions on Energy Security and Net Zero in the UK Parliament, Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank highlighted the significant concern and uncertainty caused by the Petroineos decision to close the refinery, which employs a highly skilled workforce and serves as a key economic driver for Central Scotland.
He urged the Government to consider utilising the National Wealth Fund to enable the conversion of Grangemouth into a SAF facility, safeguarding jobs and supporting the UK’s environmental targets.
Mr Stainbank said: “With the SAF mandate starting in 2025 and requiring ten per cent SAF by 2030, Grangemouth has a clear opportunity to repurpose for SAF production. Similar transitions have been achieved elsewhere within a year, preserving jobs and boosting local economies.
“Grangemouth has the skilled workforce, networks, and community support needed. I have urged the government to use the National Wealth Fund to support a rapid conversion, ensuring a sustainable future for the site, local economy, and our net-zero goals.
“Research shows SAF conversion is 30-70 per cent cheaper than building new plants, with growing demand to meet UK mandates. Examples in Sweden and California prove it can be done quickly, protecting jobs and creating new opportunities.
“This requires leadership. Grangemouth’s workforce and community deserve a just transition, not managed decline. The UK and Scottish Governments must act with stakeholders to secure Grangemouth’s future as a sustainable fuel hub”.
