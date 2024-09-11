Winter Fuel Payment vote: how did my MP vote on 2024 allowance payments cut amid backbench dissent - full list
- Sir Keir Starmer has successfully quashed a backbench revolt over Labour's controversial winter fuel allowance cuts
- The winter fuel payment will now only go to pensioners on means-tested benefits, impacting around 10 million people
- Ministers argue the cuts are necessary to address a £22 billion deficit in public finances
- With rising energy costs, the cuts will particularly affect financially struggling pensioners
- Labour MP Jon Trickett broke ranks, and several MPs abstained or were unrecorded in the vote
- MPs voted 348 to 228 in favour of restricting the payments, rejecting a Conservative motion to block the cuts
Sir Keir Starmer has successfully fended off a backbench rebellion over the Labour Party’s controversial plans to reduce the winter fuel allowance.
Winter fuel payments were previously available to everyone above the state pension age, but as of this winter, the benefit will be restricted to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.
Ministers have insisted that the measure is necessary in order to fill a “£22 billion black hole” in the public finances, which they say was left behind by their Tory predecessors.
Around 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out as a result of the policy, and with the energy price cap set to rise on 1 October, the move will significantly impact those who are vulnerable or struggling financially.
But how did you MP vote on the plans? Were they in favour of or opposed to cutting winter fuel payments, and did you local Labour MP vote with their Government, or against it?
How did MPs vote?
MPs voted 348 to 228 to cut the payment for all but the nation’s poorest pensioners, ultimately rejecting a Conservative effort to block the controversial policy.
Labour backbencher Jon Trickett broke ranks by supporting the Conservative motion, while 52 MPs, including seven ministers, did not have their votes recorded.
An unrecorded vote does not necessarily indicate a deliberate abstention, as some MPs may have been unable to attend due to other commitments.
It is believed that some MPs were also “slipped,” meaning they were granted permission to be absent - but a dozen MPs who had no vote recorded were not officially excused from attending.
Among those listed were 15 Labour MPs who had previously signed a motion urging the Government to delay the cut.
Of the seven former Labour backbenchers who lost the whip for opposing the Government over the two-child benefit cap earlier this year, five – Apsana Begum, Zarah Sultana, John McDonnell, Ian Byrne and Richard Burgon – voted with the opposition.
Rebecca Long-Bailey and Imran Hussain abstained, as noted in the official record. But how did your local MP vote on the matter? Here’s the full list -
Labour MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:
- Jon Trickett – Normanton and Hemsworth
Labour MPs who voted for cutting winter fuel payments:
- Jack Abbott – Ipswich
- Debbie Abrahams – Oldham East and Saddleworth
- Dr Zubir Ahmed – Glasgow South West
- Luke Akehurst – North Durham
- Sadik Al-Hassan – North Somerset
- Bayo Alaba – Southend East and Rochford
- Dan Aldridge – Weston-super-Mare
- Heidi Alexander – Swindon South
- Douglas Alexander – Lothian East
- Rushanara Ali – Bethnal Green and Stepney
- Mike Amesbury – Runcorn and Helsby
- Callum Anderson – Buckingham and Bletchley
- Scott Arthur – Edinburgh South West
- Jess Asato – Lowestoft
- James Asser – West Ham and Beckton
- Jas Athwal – Ilford South
- Catherine Atkinson – Derby North
- Lewis Atkinson – Sutherland Central
- Calvin Bailey – Leyton and Wanstead
- Olivia Bailey – Reading West and Mid Berkshire
- David Baines – St Helens North
- Alex Baker – Aldershot
- Richard Baker – Glenrothes and Mid Fife
- Alex Ballinger – Halesowen
- Antonia Bance – Tipton and Wednesbury
- Lee Barron – Corby and East Northamptonshire
- Alex Barros-Curtis – Cardiff West
- Johanna Baxter – Paisley and Renfrewshire South
- Danny Beales – Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Torsten Bell – Swansea West
- Clive Betts – Sheffield South East
- Polly Billington – East Thanet
- Olivia Blake – Sheffield Hallam
- Rachel Blake – Cities of London and Westminster
- Chris Bloore – Redditch
- Kevin Bonavia – Stevenage
- Jade Botterill – Ossett and Denby Dale
- Sureena Brackenridge – Wolverhampton North East
- Jonathan Brash – Hartlepool
- Chris Bryant – Rhondda and Ogmore
- Maureen Burke – Glasgow North East
- David Burton-Sampson – Southend West and Leigh
- Liam Byrne – Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
- Ruth Cadbury – Brentford and Isleworth
- Nesil Caliskan – Barking
- Markus Campbell-Savours – Penrith and Solway
- Irene Campbell – North Ayrshire and Arran
- Juliet Campbell – Broxtowe
- Sir Alan Campbell – Tynemouth
- Dan Carden – Liverpool Walton
- Sam Carling – North West Cambridgeshire
- Al Carns – Birmingham Selly Oak
- Sarah Champion – Rotherham
- Bambos Charalambouse – Southgate and Wood Green
- Luke Charters – York Outer
- Feryal Clark – Enfield North
- Ben Coleman – Chelsea and Fulham
- Jacob Collier – Burton and Uttoxeter
- Lizzi Collinge – Morecambe and Lunesdale
- Tom Collins – Worcester
- Liam Conlon – Beckenham and Penge
- Sarah Coombes – West Bromwich
- Andrew Cooper – Mid Cheshire
- Yvette Cooper – Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
- Deirdre Costigan – Ealing Southall
- Pam Cox – Colchester
- Neil Coyle – Bermondsey and Old Southwark
- Jen Craft – Thurrock
- Mary Creagh – Coventry East
- Stella Creasy – Walthamstow
- Torcuil Crichton – Na h-Eileanan an Iar
- Chris Curtis – Milton Keynes North
- Janet Daby – Lewisham East
- Sir Nicholas Dakin – Scunthorpe
- Ashley Dalton – West Lancashire
- Emily Darlington – Milton Keynes Central
- Alex Davies-Jones – Pontypridd
- Jonathan Davies – Mid Derbyshire
- Paul Davies – Colne Valley
- Shaun Davies – Telford
- Josh Dean – Hertford and Stortford
- Kate Dearden – Halifax
- Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi – Slough
- Jim Dickson – Dartford
- Anna Dixon – Shipley
- Samantha Dixon – Chester North and Neston
- Anneliese Dodds – Oxford East
- Helena Dollimore – Hastings and Rye
- Peter Dowd – Bootle
- Graeme Downie – Dunfermline and Dollar
- Dame Angela Eagle – Wallasey
- Lauren Edwards – Rochester and Strood
- Damien Egan – Bristol North East
- Maya Ellie – Ribble Valley
- Chris Elmore – Bridgend
- Kirith Entwistle – Bolton North East
- Florence Eshalomi – Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
- Bill Esterson – Sefton Central
- Chris Evans – Caerphilly
- Miatta Fahnbulleh – Peckham
- Hamish Falconer – Lincoln
- Linsey Farnsworth – Amber Valley
- Josh Fenton-Glynn – Calder Valley
- Mark Ferguson – Gateshead Central and Whickham
- Patricia Ferguson – Glasgow West
- Natalie Fleet – Bolsover
- Emma Foody – Cramlington and Killingworth
- Catherine Fookes – Monmouthshire
- Paul Foster – South Ribble
- Vicky Foxcroft – Lewisham North
- Daniel Francis – Bexleyheath and Crayford
- James Frith – Bury North
- Barry Gardiner – Brent West
- Dr Allison Gardner – Stoke-on-Trent South
- Anna Gelderd – South East Cornwall
- Alan Gemmell – Central Ayrshire
- Gill German – Clwyd North
- Tracy Gilbert – Edinburgh North and Leith
- Preet Kaur Gill – Birmingham Edgbaston
- Becky Gittins – Clwyd East
- Mary Glindon – Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
- Ben Goldsborough – South Norfolk
- Jodie Gosling – Nuneaton
- Georgia Gould – Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
- John Grady – Glasgow East
- Lilian Greenwood – Nottingham South
- Dame Nia Griffith – Llanelli
- Andrew Gwynne – Gorton and Denton
- Amanda Hack – North West Leicestershire
- Louise Haigh – Sheffield Heeley
- Sarah Hall – Warrington South
- Fabian Hamilton – Leeds North East
- Emma Hardy – Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
- Carolyn Harris – Neath and Swansea East
- Lloyd Hatton – South Dorset
- Helen Hayes – Dulwich and West Norwood
- Tom Hayes – Bournemouth East
- Claire Hazelgrove – Filton and Bradley Stoke
- John Healey – Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
- Sir Mark Hendrick – Preston
- Dame Meg Hillier – Hackney South and Shoreditch
- Chris Hinchliff – North East Hertfordshire
- Jonathan Hinder – Pendle and Clitheroe
- Rachel Hopkins – Luton South and South Bedfordshire
- Claire Hughes – Bangor Aberconwy
- Alison Hume – Scarborough and Whitby
- Dr Rupa Huq – Ealing Central and Acton
- Patrick Hurley – Southport
- Natasha Irons – Croydon East
- Sally Jameson – Doncaster Central
- Dan Jarvis – Barnsley North
- Terry Jermy – South West Norfolk
- Adam Jogee – Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Darren Jones – Bristol North West
- Gerald Jones – Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
- Lillian Jones – Kilmarnock and Loudoun
- Louise Jones – North East Derbyshire
- Ruth Jones – Newport West and Islwyn
- Sarah Jones – Croydon West
- Gurinder Singh Josan – Smethwick
- Sojan Joseph – Ashford
- Warinder Juss – Wolverhampton West
- Chris Kane – Stirling and Strathallan
- Mike Kane – Wythenshawe and Sale East
- Satvir Kaur – Southampton Test
- Liz Kendall – Leicester West
- Afzal Khan – Manchester Rusholme
- Stephen Kinnock – Aberfan Maesteg
- Jayne Kirkham – Truro and Falmouth
- Gen Kitchen – Wellingborough and Rushden
- Sonia Kumar – Dudley
- Uma Kumaran – Stratford and Bow
- Peter Kyle – Hove and Portslade
- Laura Kyrke-Smith – Aylesbury
- Peter Lamb – Crawley
- David Lammy – Tottenham
- Noah Law – St Austell and Newquay
- Kim Leadbeater – Spen Valley
- Brian Leishman – Alloa and Grangemouth
- Andrew Lewin – Welwyn Hatfield
- Simon Lightwood – Wakefield and Rothwell
- Josh McAlister – Whitehaven and Workington
- Alice Macdonald – Norwich North
- Andy MacNae – Rossendale and Darwen
- Justin Madders – Ellesmere Port and Bromborough
- Shabana Mahmood – Birmingham Ladywood
- Seema Malhotra – Feltham and Heston
- Keir Mather – Selby
- Alex Mayer – Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
- Douglas McAllister – West Dunbartonshire
- Kerry McCarthy – Bristol East
- Martin McCluskey – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
- Dame Siobhain McDonagh – Mitcham and Morden
- Chris McDonald – Stockton North
- Blair McDougall – East Renfrewshire
- Lola McEvoy – Darlington
- Pat McFadden – Wolverhampton South East
- Alison McGovern – Birkenhead
- Alex McIntyre – Gloucester
- Gordon McKee – Glasgow South
- Kevin McKenna – Sittingbourne and Sheppey
- Catherine McKinnell – Newcastle upon Tyne North
- Jim McMahon – Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton
- Frank McNally - Coatbridge and Bellshill
- Kirsty McNeill – Midlothian
- Anneliese Midgley – Knowsley
- Ed Miliband – Doncaster North
- Julie Minns – Carlisle
- Navendu Mishra – Stockport
- Abtisam Mohamed – Sheffield Central
- Perran Moon – Camborne and Redruth
- Jessica Morden – Newport East
- Stephen Morgan – Portsmouth South
- Joe Morris – Hexham
- Margaret Mullane – Dagenham and Rainham
- Luke Murphy – Basingstoke
- Chris Murray – Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
- Ian Murray – Edinburgh South
- James Murray – Ealing North
- Katrina Murray – Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
- Luke Myer – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- James Naish – Rushcliffe
- Connor Naismith – Crewe and Nantwich
- Lisa Nandy – Wigan
- Kanishka Narayan – vale of Glamorgan
- Pamela Nash – Josh Newbury – Cannock Chase
- Samantha Niblett – South Derbyshire
- Charlotte Nichols – Warrington North
- Alex Norris – Nottingham North and Kimberley
- Dan Norris – North East Somerset and Hanham
- Melanie Onn – Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
- Chi Onwurah – Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
- Dr Simon Opher – Stroud
- Abena Oppong-Asare – Erith and Thamesmead
- Tristan Osborne – Chatham and Aylesford
- Taiwo Owatemi – Coventry North West
- Sarah Owen – Luton North
- Darren Paffey – Southampton Itchen
- Andrew Pakes – Peterborough
- Matthew Patrick – Wirral West
- Michael Payne – Gedling
- Stephanie Peacock – Barnsley South
- Jon Pearce – High Peak
- Matthew Pennycook – Greenwich and Woolwich
- Toby Perkins – Chesterfield
- Jess Phillips – Birmingham Yardley
- Bridget Phillipson – Houghton and Sunderland South
- David Pinto-Duschinsky – Hendon
- Lee Pitcher – Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
- Jo Platt – Leigh and Atherton
- Luke Pollard – Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
- Joe Powell – Kensington and Bayswater
- Lucy Powell – Manchester Central
- Gregor Poynton – Livingston
- Peter Prinsley – Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
- Richard Quigley – Isle of Wight West
- Yasmin Qureshi – Bolton South and Walkden
- Steve Race – Exeter
- Connor Rand – Altrincham and Sale West
- Andrew Ranger – Wrexham
- Angela Rayner – Ashton-under-Lyne
- Mike Reader – Northampton South
- Steve Reed – Streatham and Croydon North
- Ellie Reeves – Lewisham West and East Dulwich
- Rachel Reeves – Leeds West and Pudsey
- Joani Reid – East Kilbride and Strathaven
- Emma Reynolds – Wycombe
- Jonathan Reynolds – Stalybridge and Hyde
- Martin Rhodes – Glasgow North
- Jake Richards – Rother Valley
- Lucy Rigby – Northampton North
- Dave Robertson – Lichfield
- Tom Roca – Macclesfield
- Matt Rodda – Reading Central
- Sam Rushworth – Bishop Auckland
- Sarah Russell – Congleton
- Tom Rutland – East Worthing and Shoreham
- Olive Ryan – Burnley
- Sarah Sackman – Finchley and Golders Green
- Dr Jeevun Sandher – Loughborough
- Michelle Scrogham – Barrow and Furness
- Mark Sewards – Leeds South West and Morley
- Baggy Shanker – Derby South
- Michael Shanks – Rutherglen
- Tulip Siddiq – Hampstead and Highgate
- Josh Simons – Makerfield
- Andy Slaughter – Hammersmith and Chiswick
- John Slinger – Rugby
- David Smith – North Northumberland
- Jeff Smith – Manchester Withington
- Nick Smith – Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
- Karin Smyth – Bristol South
- Gareth Snell – Stoke-on-Trent Central
- Alex Sobel – Leeds Central and Headingley
- Sir Keir Starmer – Holborn and St Pancras
- Jo Stevens – Cardiff East
- Elaine Stewart – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Will Stone – Swindon North
- Alistair Strathern – Hitchin
- Wes Streeting – Ilford North
- Alan Strickland – Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoore
- Graham Stringer – Blackley and Middleton South
- Dr Lauren Sullivan – Gravesham
- Kirsteen Sullivan – Bathgate and Linlithgow
- Peter Swallow – Bracknell
- Markl Tami – Alyn and Deeside
- Mike Tapp – Dover and Deal
- Alison Taylor – Paisley and Renfrewshire North
- David Taylor – Hemel Hempstead
- Rachel Taylor – North Warwickshire and Bedworth
- Fred Thomas – Plymouth Moor View
- Gareth Thomas – Harrow West
- Adam Thompson – Erewash
- Emily Thornberry – Islington South and Finsbury
- Marie Tidball – Penistone and Stockbridge
- Sir Stephen Timms – East Ham
- Jessica Toale – Bournemouth West
- Dan Tomlinson – Chipping Barnet
- Henry Tufnell – Mid and South Pembrokeshire
- Anna Turley – Redcar
- Matt Turmaine – Watford
- Karl Turner – Kingston upon Hull East
- Laurence Turner – Birmingham Northfield
- Derek Twigg – Widnes and Halewood
- Liz Twist – Blaydon and Consett
- Harpreet Uppal – Huddersfield
- Tony Vaughan – Folkestone and Hythe
- Valerie Vaz – Walsall and Bloxwich
- Chris Vince – Harlow
- Imogen Walker – Hamilton and Clyde Valley
- Chris Ward – Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
- Melanie Ward – Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
- Paul Waugh – Rochdale
- Michelle Welsh – Sherwood Forest
- Catherine West – Hornsey and Friern Barnet
- Andrew Western – Stretford and Urmston
- Matt Western – Warwick and Leamington
- Michael Wheeler – Worsley and Eccles
- John Whitby – Derbyshire Dales
- Jo White – Bassetlaw
- Katie White – Leeds North West
- David Williams – Stoke-on-Trent North
- Steve Witherden – Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
- Sean Woodcock – Banbury
- Rosie Wrighting – Kettering
- Yuan Yang – Earley and Woodley
- Steve Yemm – Mansfield
Conservative MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:
- Stuart Anderson – South Shropshire
- Stuart Andrew – Daventry
- Edward Argar – Melton and Syston
- Victoria Atkins – Lough and Horncastle
- Gareth Bacon – Orpington
- Kemi Badenoch – North West Essex
- Dame Harriet Baldwin – West Worcestershire
- Steve Barclay – North East Cambridgeshire
- Peter Bedford – Mid Leicestershire
- Saqib Bhatti – Meriden and Solihull East
- Bob Blackman – Harrow East
- Sarah Bool – South Northamptonshire
- Andrew Bowie – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Dame Karen Bradley – Staffordshire Moorlands
- Aphra Brandreth – Chester South and Eddisbury
- Suella Braverman – Fareham and Waterlooville
- James Cartlidge – South Suffolk
- Sir Christopher Chope – Christchurch
- James Cleverly – Braintree
- Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown – North Cotswolds
- Lewis Cocking – Broxbourne
- John Cooper – Dumfries and Galloway
- Alberto Costa – South Leicestershire
- Claire Coutinho – East Surrey
- Harriet Cross – Gordon and Buchan
- Gareth Davies – Grantham and Bourne
- Mims Davies – East Grinstead and Uckfield
- David Davis – Goole and Pocklington
- Charlie Dewhirst – Bridlington and The Wolds
- Dame Caroline Dinenage – Gosport
- Sir Oliver Dowden – Hertsmere
- Sir Iain Duncan Smith – Chingford and Woodford Green
- Dr Luke Evans – Hinckley and Bosworth
- Peter Fortune – Bromley and Biggin Hill
- Sir Ashley Fox – Bridgwater
- Mark Francois – Rayleigh and Wickford
- George Freeman – Mid Norfolk
- Richard Fuller – North Bedfordshire
- Sir Roger Gale – Herne Bay and Sandwich
- Mark Garnier – Wyre Forest
- John Glen – Salisbury
- Helen Grant – Maidstone and Malling
- Andrew Griffith – Arundel and South Downs
- Alison Griffiths – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- Sir John Hayes – South Holland and The Deepings
- Damian Hinds – East Hampshire
- Simon Hoare – North Dorset
- Richard Holden – Basildon and Billericay
- Kevin Hollinrake – Thirsk and Malton
- Paul Holmes – Hamble Valley
- Nigel Huddleston – Droitwich and Evesham
- Dr Neil Hudson – Epping Forest
- Jeremy Hunt – Godalming and Ash
- Sir Bernard Jenkin – Harwich and North Essex
- Robert Jenrick – Newark
- Dr Caroline Johnson – Sleaford and North Hykeham
- Lincoln Jopp – Spelthorne
- Alicia Kearns – Rutland and Stamford
- Danny Kruger – East Wiltshire
- Katie Lam – Weald of Kent
- John Lamont – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- Sir Edward Leigh – Gainsborough
- Sir Julian Lewis – New Forest East
- Julia Lopez – Hornchurch and Upminster
- Alan Mak – Havant
- Kit Malthouse – North West Hampshire
- Jerome Mayhew – Broadland and Fakenham
- Esther McVery – Tatton
- Andrew Mitchell – Sutton Coldfield
- Gagan Mohindra – South West Hertfordshire
- Robbie Moore – Keighley and Ilkley
- Joy Morrissey – Beaconsfield
- Wendy Morton – Aldridge-Brownhills
- Dr Kieran Mullan – Bexhill and Battle
- David Mundell – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Dr Andrew Murrison – South West Wiltshire
- Jesse Norman – Hereford and South Herefordshire
- Neil O’Brien – Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
- Ben Obese-Jecty – Huntingdon
- Priti Patel – Witham
- Rebecca Paul – Reigate
- Chris Philp – Croydon South
- Shivani Raja – Leicester East
- Jack Rankin – Windsor
- David Reed – Exmouth and Exeter East
- Joe Roberton – Isle of Wight East
- Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst – Solihull West and Shirley
- Sir Alec Shelbrooke – Wetherby and Easingwold
- David Simmonds – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- Greg Smith – Mid Buckinghamshire
- Rebecca Smith – South West Devon
- Sir Julian Smith – Skipton and Ripon
- Andrew Snowden – Fylde
- Dr Ben Spencer – Runnymede and Weybridge
- Patrick Spencer – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
- Gregory Stafford – Farnham and Bordon
- Blake Stephenson – Mid Bedfordshire
- Mel Stride – Central Devon
- Graham Stuart – Beverley and Holderness
- Rishi Sunak – Richmond and Northallerton
- Sir Desmond Swayne – New Forest West
- Bradley Thomas – Bromsgrove
- Nick Thomas – West Suffolk
- Laura Trott – Sevenoaks
- Tom Tugendhat – Tonbridge
- Matt Vickers – Stockton West
- Helen Whately – Faversham and Mid Kent
- Sir John Whittingdale – Maldon
- James Wild – North West Norfolk
- Sir Gavin Williamson – Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
- Mike Woods – Kingswinford and South Staffordshire
- Sir Jeremy Wright – Kenilworth and Southam
Liberal Democrat MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:
- Gideon Amos – Taunton and Wellington
- Steff Aquarone – North Norfolk
- Josh Babarinde – Eastbourne
- Alison Bennett – Mid Sussex
- Alex Brewer – North East Hampshire
- Jess Brown-Fuller – Chichester
- Charlotte Cane – Ely and East Cambridgeshire
- Alistair Carmichael – Orkney and Shetland
- David Chadwick – Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
- Wendy Chamberlain – North East Fife
- Dr Danny Chambers – Winchester
- Chris Coghlan – Dorking and Horley
- Victoria Collins – Harpended and Berkamsted
- Daisy Cooper – St Albans
- Adam Dance – Yeovil
- Steve Darling – Torbay
- Ed Davey – Kingston and Surbiton
- Bobby Dean – Carshalton and Wallington
- Lee Dillon – Newbury
- Sarah Dyke – Glastonbury and Somerton
- Tim Farron – Westmorland and Lonsdale
- Richard Foord – Honiton and Sidmouth
- Will Forster – Woking
- Zöe Franklin – Guildford
- Andrew George – St Ives
- Sarah Gibson – Chippenham
- Rachel Gilmour – Tiverton and Minehead
- Olly Glover – Didcot and Wantage
- Marie Goldman – Chelmsford
- Tom Gordon – Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Sarah Green – Chesham and Amersham
- Monica Harding – Esher and Walton
- Pippa Heylings – South Cambridgeshire
- Wera Hobhouse – Bath
- Christine Jardine – Edinburgh West
- Liz Jarvis – Eastleigh
- Clive Jones – Wokingham
- Paul Kohler – Wimbledon
- James MacCleary – Lewes
- Angus MacDonald – Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
- Ben Maguire – North Cornwall
- Helen Maguire – Epsom and Ewell
- Mike Martin – Tunbridge Wells
- Brian Mathew – Melksham and Devizes
- Charlie Maynard – Witney
- Calum Miller – Bicester and Woodstock
- John Milne- Horsham
- Layla Moran – Oxford West and Abingdon
- Edward Morello – West Dorset
- Helen Morgan – North Shropshire
- Tom Morrison – Cheadle
- Tessa Munt – Wells and Mendip Hills
- Susan Murray – Mid Dumbartonshire
- Sarah Olney – Richmond Park
- Manuela Perteghella – Stratford-on-Avon
- Dr Al Pinkerton – Surrey Heath
- Joshua Reynolds – Maidenhead
- Ian Roome – North Devon
- Anna Sabine – Frome and East Somerset
- Dr Roz Savage – South Cotswolds
- Vikki Slade – Mid Dorset and North Poole
- Lisa Smart – Hazel Grove
- Ian Sollom – St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
- Jamie Stone – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
- Luke Taylor – Sutton and Cheam
- Cameron Thomas – Tewkesbury
- Freddie van Mierlo – Henley and Thame
- Caroline Voaden – South Devon
- Max Wilkinson – Cheltenham
- Munira Wilson – Twickenham
- Martin Wrigley – Newton Abbot
- Claire Young – Thornbury and Yate
Other MPs who voted against cutting winter fuel payments:
- Sorcha Eastwood – Logan Valley (Alliance)
- Gregory Campbell – East Londonderry (DUP)
- Carla Lockhart – Upper Bann (DUP)
- Gavin Robinson – Belfast East (DUP)
- Jim Shannon – Strangford (DUP)
- Sammy Wilson – East Antrim (DUP)
- Siân Berry – Brighton Pavilion (Green)
- Ellie Chowns – North Herefordshire (Green)
- Carla Denyer – Bristol Central (Green)
- Adrian Ramsay – Waveney Valley (Green)
- Shockat Adam – Leicester South (Independent)
- Apsana Begum – Poplar and Limehouse (Independent)
- Richard Burgon – Leeds East (Independent)
- Ian Byrne – Liverpool West Derby (Independent)
- Jeremy Corbyn – Islington North (Independent)
- Adnan Hussain – Blackburn (Independent)
- Ayoub Khan – Birmingham Perry Barr (Independent)
- John McDonnell – Hayes and Harlington (Independent)
- Iqbal Mohamed – Dewsbury and Batley (Independent)
- Zarah Sultana – Coventry South (Independent)
- Ann Davies – Caerfyrddin (Plaid Cymru)
- Ben Lake – Ceredigion Preseli (Plaid Cymru)
- Llinos Medi – Ynys Môn (Plaid Cymru)
- Lee Anderson – Ashfield (Reform UK)
- Nigel Farage – Clacton (Reform UK)
- Rupert Lowe – Great Yarmouth (Reform UK)
- James McMurdock – South Basildon and East Thurrock (Reform UK)
- Richard Tice – Boston and Skegness (Reform UK)
- Kirsty Blackman – Aberdeen North (SNP)
- Dave Doogan – Angus and Perthshire Glens (SNP)
- Stephen Flynn – Aberdeen South (SNP)
- Stephen Gethins – Arbroath and Broughty Ferry (SNP)
- Chris Law – Dundee Central (SNP)
- Graham Leadbitter – Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey (SNP)
- Seamus Logan – Aberdeenshire North and Moray East (SNP)
- Brendan O’Hara – Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber (SNP)
- Pete Wishart – Perth and Kinross-shire (SNP)
- Colun Eastwood – Foyle (Social Democrative & Labour Party)
- Claire Hanna – Belfast South and Mid Down (Social Democratic & Labour Party)
- Jim Allister – North Antrim (Traditional Unionist Voice)
- Robin Swann – South Antrim (Ulster Unionist Party)
The decision on winter fuel allowance cuts has sparked strong reactions, both in Parliament and across the country. How do you feel about the changes? Share your thoughts, experiences and ideas in the comments section.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.