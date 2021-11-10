Falkirk Distillery donates limited edition whisky cask to raffle for Strathcarron Hospice

The business presented Strathcarron Hospice with the 40th of the 100 casks of Cadger’s Whisky it has produced at its base in Grandsable Road, Polmont.

George Stewart, who founded the distillery, made the kind offer as part of the Fankerton hospice’s 40th anniversary celebrations to support the independent charity’s attempts to generate the cash necessary to fund its £14,315 daily running costs.

A decade-long wait for Falkirk Distillery Company to start distilling single malt whisky finally came to an end in late 2020.

George Stewart, Falkirk Distillery owner and founder, has donated the 40th cask of Cadger's Whisky to raise vital funds for Strathcarron Hospice as part of the facility's 40th anniversary celebrations. George is pictured with Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron's corporate fundraiser. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The business first received planning permission to build its premises in 2010, however, issues involving its proximity to a section of the Antonine Wall, as well as the pandemic, meant plenty of patience was required before it could begin operating in earnest.

Just 1000 raffle tickets, costing £20, have been put up for grabs via Strathcarron’s website, with the draw due to be made on Wednesday, December 22.

Tickets will be available until 11.45pm on Sunday, December 19.

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser, said: “We are incredibly grateful to George Stewart, founder of Falkirk Distillery, for making such a generous donation to Strathcarron to help us celebrate 40 years of care in the local community.

“The 40th cask of Cadger's Whisky is a unique prize and with only 1000 tickets available for sale, it really is a fantastic opportunity to win your own limited edition spirit from Falkirk Distillery, whilst at the same time supporting Strathcarron Hospice.”

As Strathcarron approached its 40th anniversary in April this year, we told how the hospice had experienced arguably its toughest ever 12 months due to Covid, despite being “bailed out” by the government.

The facility has still been able to look after 1400 patients annually, as staff have had no other option but to adapt their services and the way in which they work.

With its 16 shops shut and most fundraising made impossible at the height of the pandemic, the facility faced a £1.5 million deficit and spent £120,000 on computer technology between March 2020 and 2021 to continue functioning.

