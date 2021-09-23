Mural celebrating Strathcarron Hospice's 40 years of service unveiled in Denny

Final touches were added to the artwork in Stirling Street, Denny on Wednesday as a small crowd gathered to catch a first glimpse of the completed design, located opposite the Strathcarron Hospice Shop.

Strathcarron tasked Hallglen artist Scott Gilbert, 49, with creating a mural which denoted “renewal and hope” to celebrate the 40 years it’s served the communities of Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

The Fankerton palliative care facility, which provides specialist and end of life support, also worked in partnership with community groups to come up with a snowdrop motif for the artwork.

Strathcarron Hospice staff, including Irene McKie CEO (pink jacket and scarf), P4 and P5 pupils from St Patrick's RC Primary School, Councillor Paul Garner and artist Scott Gilbert proudly stand next to the new mural. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Among those who got to see the finished mural up close was Irene McKie, the hospice’s CEO, as well as St Patrick's RC Primary School P4 and P5 pupils and Councillor Paul Garner.

Susan High, Strathcarron’s community development coordinator, said: “We are delighted at how beautifully striking the snowdrop mural turned out and hope it makes the people of Denny smile for years to come.

“It was a real community achievement; a project that my colleague, Hannah Gray, initiated through her community building work in Denny. That so many individuals came together to celebrate Strathcarron’s 40th birthday is just so touching.

Hallglen artist Scott Gilbert created the Strathcarron Hospice 40th anniversary year mural in Stirling Street, Denny. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“We are grateful to Sandy and Gordon Petrie for allowing the mural on their premise. Thanks also go to Graeme Burns, Kim's Hair Salon and Bow Wow and all the local children who enthusiastically chatted through their creative ideas and words.

“We also hugely appreciate the efforts of Councillor Paul Garner and Falkirk Council and the many Inspire Denny and Dunipace volunteers who helped clear the space so that the wonderful local artist Scott Gilbert could paint his masterpiece!”

Inspire Denny and Dunipace volunteers will plant a number of snowdrops at the site in the coming weeks.

Strathcarron is encouraging people to come together at the mural and upload their images and selfies via social media, sharing ‘stories of connection’ on what the hospice means to them.

This can be done by using the hashtag #OurStrathcarron.

Visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/ for more details.

