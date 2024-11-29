The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is back this weekend 🎄

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will stop in Edinburgh and Gateshead this weekend

The trucks will be at Fort Kinnard, Edinburgh on Saturday 30 November, and Metro Centre, Gateshead on Sunday 1 December

Visitors can enjoy festive games, a lucky dip for exclusive merchandise and seasonal food truck treats

The tour supports FareShare, with Coca-Cola aiming to donate up to 1 million meals this Christmas

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and nothing captures the magic of Christmas quite like the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour.

Known for its sparkling red trucks, festive atmosphere, and heart-warming nostalgia, the tour has become a beloved tradition for families across the country.

This weekend, Coca-Cola has unveiled two highly anticipated stops for its Christmas convoy, promising fans a chance to experience the seasonal cheer up close.

Whether you're looking to snap a festive photo, grab some limited-edition merchandise, or simply soak in the holiday vibes, these destinations are sure to deliver. Here's where the Coca-Cola trucks will be spreading joy this weekend:

Where will the Coca-Cola Christmas truck be this weekend?

On Saturday 30 November, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be parked at Fort Kinnard, Edinburgh (EH15 3RD) from 12pm to 8pm. Then, on Sunday 1 December, the tour heads to the Metro Centre, Gateshead (NE11 9YG), also from 12pm to 8pm.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a winter wonderland under a canopy of twinkling lights and festive tunes.

There will be fun, seasonal games, a lucky dip offering a chance to win exclusive Coca-Cola merchandise, and a festive food truck serving up delicious holiday treats.

This year, the tour also supports FareShare, the UK’s largest charity tackling hunger and food waste.

Coca-Cola aims to donate the equivalent of up to 1 million meals through FareShare this festive season, with every person attending a Truck Tour stop helping to contribute a meal donation.

FareShare works with the food industry to redistribute surplus food to over 8,000 charities and community groups across the UK, supporting people in need - from homelessness shelters to schools and faith groups.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will be visiting locations across Great Britain in the run-up to Christmas, so keep an eye out for further schedule announcements on Instagram (@CocaColaGBI) and X/Twitter (@CocaCola_GB).

