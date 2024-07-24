Closed for good: Owners confirm Falkirk area restaurant has served its last customer
Last month an angry response to a customer complaint over a table booking seemed to indicate the popular Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont was closing for good on July 4.
Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, recently announced plans to cut 1500 jobs and close over 200 of its restaurants.
At the time The Falkirk Herald contacted Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre and was told staff were currently in consultation with business owners Whitbread and they could not confirm the restaurant was indeed closing on July 4.
Whitbread also stated last month the consultation was still taking place.
However, this week the firm confirmed the Cadgers Brae had closed for good – ironically on July 4.
A Whitbread sspokesperson said: "After many years serving the community we can confirm the Brewers Fayre in Polmont has closed its doors – last day of operation was July 4.
"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support over the years and our amazing team members.”
Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre, which is located near Klondyke Garden Centre and the recently opened Bejing Banquet Chinese Buffet restaurant, has suffered severe flooding on a number of occasions in the last few years.
Whitbread’s plans to concentrate on the hotel side of its business was forecast to result in the reduction of around 1500 jobs out of its total workforce of 37,000.
