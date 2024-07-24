Closed for good: Owners confirm Falkirk area restaurant has served its last customer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fate of an under threat restaurant has now been confirmed by its owners as signs for the premises were removed this week.

Last month an angry response to a customer complaint over a table booking seemed to indicate the popular Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont was closing for good on July 4.

Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, recently announced plans to cut 1500 jobs and close over 200 of its restaurants.

At the time The Falkirk Herald contacted Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre and was told staff were currently in consultation with business owners Whitbread and they could not confirm the restaurant was indeed closing on July 4.

Floods hit the Cadgers Brae Brewer's Fayre back in 2020, now the restaurant has been closed for good by owners Whitbread (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Whitbread also stated last month the consultation was still taking place.

However, this week the firm confirmed the Cadgers Brae had closed for good – ironically on July 4.

A Whitbread sspokesperson said: "After many years serving the community we can confirm the Brewers Fayre in Polmont has closed its doors – last day of operation was July 4.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their support over the years and our amazing team members.”

Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre, which is located near Klondyke Garden Centre and the recently opened Bejing Banquet Chinese Buffet restaurant, has suffered severe flooding on a number of occasions in the last few years.