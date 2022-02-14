Business in Falkirk: Specsavers celebrate 30th anniversary

Specsavers in Falkirk first opened its doors in 1991, before moving to a new state-of-the-art store, with the latest technology and equipment almost two years ago.

It has since completed thousands of eye tests and hundreds of hearing appointments from the High Street base.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the store operated with limited opening hours but remained open for all customers in need of emergency eyecare and audiology services.

Subsequently, the store has operated an appointment-based system to keep staff and customers as safe as possible.

Jonathan Cawley, store director, who has been part of the team for the past 30 years, said: “It’s been such an incredible experience working for the store over the past 30 years. Not only have we become very good friends with so many of our regular customers, we’ve also grown so much in regards to the services we can offer and I am so proud of the team and store.”

Also marking long service with the company are, store director Zander McNaughton and colleague Louise Marshall, who are celebrating their 25th anniversaries working in the store.

Another ten members of the Specsavers Falkirk team have received long service awards ranging from five to 20 years.

Zander McNaughton said: “I have enjoyed my incredible 25 years at Specsavers and I am extremely grateful for my time here with a tremendous team.

“Looking to the future we hope to further develop our relationships with local people and businesses alike as well as supporting the training and development of our own team.”

During the firm’s time in the town not only have they got to know their customers well but they have supported many worthy causes, including Strathcarron Hospice.

In 2018 the staff took part in the Kelpies Supernova 5k run around the Helix and double their initial fundraising target by collecting over £2000 for the charity.

Specsavers is the largest optician in Britain and the Republic of Ireland, with a network of over 900 stores throughout both countries.

