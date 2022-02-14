Floating garden comes to Falkirk's waterways

Falkirk Council and Scottish Canals have teamed up with creative arts programme Dandelion, to grow a stunning floating garden on board a canal barge to show that produce growing gardens can prosper in the most unexpected places.

Driven by the concept of Sow, Grow, Share – not just food but ideas, music, scientific knowledge, and community – Dandelion takes a unique approach to growing and brings together artists, scientists, performers, and technologists to present events and programmes throughout Scotland.

Touring later this year the Unexpected Gardens initiative’s floating garden consists of two barges and floating ecosystems that will be delivered in collaboration with urban water scaping specialists Biomatrix.

The Floating Garden will be coming to the Helix and the Kelpies later in the year

The Floating Garden represents the extraordinary range of growing technologies being embraced and championed by Dandelion, from traditional raised beds to futuristic accelerated growing cubes.

Launching from Glasgow in June, the Floating Garden will pass through Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Auchinstarry, Bonnybridge, Polmont, Linlithgow, Broxburn, Ratho and Edinburgh before docking at the Helix, Falkirk until September.

Engaging with community networks across central Scotland, from local growers and schools to the general public, who can follow the tour to see the gardens in all their glory, everyone can get involved.

Neil Butler, festival and events director, said “Falkirk and the surrounding area have a deep understanding of how art, culture, technology, growing and giving can come together. The Helix in itself represents a connection between the land and the wellbeing of the community surrounding it.

"They’ve embraced technology through the construction of the wheel and much-loved Kelpies, so it’s utterly appropriate we locate this Floating Garden in the centre of the Helix.

“This unique Unexpected Garden is an invitation to residents and wider communities to come together to learn and grow. It presents an opportunity to put food growing and creative production into the heart of the community.”

Each Unexpected Garden will host a programme of events unique to each location throughout the summer, programmed by a creative producer.

A local Musician in Residence will also be appointed to each site, with applications now open, to create a new piece of work to be presented at the culminating Harvest event in September.

The Floating Garden is one of ten sites taking applications for the role.

Fiona Dalgetty, futures director, said: “We’re excited to work with a local musician or band who will help provide the soundtrack to our harvest. Our Musician in Residence role is a great opportunity for artists who are passionate about the environment and the climate crisis to share their voice.

"Music has the fantastic ability to forge emotional connection and unify people from all walks of life and hopefully create an understanding of the environmental challenges facing our times.”

Marie Christie, head of development at Event Scotland, added: “We are thrilled to see gardens across the whole of Scotland will be enjoyed by local people and visitors as part of the Dandelion programme throughout this year.

"It’s wonderful to be part of a project that celebrates such creativity and aims to connect with the widest range of audiences and participants.”

Visit the website dandelion.scot for the full programme of events at each garden and more information.

