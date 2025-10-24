Bakkavor serve up salads from Bo'ness to supermarket shelves nationwide

A firm is celebrating at becoming Scotland’s biggest fresh prepared salad producer while never losing sight of the community where it operates.

Bakkavor Bo’ness currently employs more than 1000 colleagues across its Carriden and Bridgeness sites.

Every week, over a million salad-based meals made in Scotland make their way onto supermarket shelves across the UK and while the products travel far, the business impact remains close to home – through investing in people, careers, and causes that matter in the local community.

In the past 18 months, Bakkavor Bo’ness has supported a range of important local initiatives, including:

Bakkavor employ over 1000 people at its two sites in Bo'ness. Pic: Contributed

· Raising £959 for Strathcarron Hospice through a charity football match.

· Sponsoring the Bo’ness Fair

· Launching a “Know Your Numbers” blood pressure campaign, resulting in more than 80 per cent of colleagues checking their health.

· Saying thank you to staff during a record production period by serving over 1000 fish and chip meals and free ice cream.

Bakkavor has been a major employer in Scotland for more than 40 years, creating a pipeline of employment for local people.

The business is delighted to celebrate its long-serving colleagues – last year over 120 long-service awards were given including colleagues marking 20, 30 and even 35 years.

It has also significantly invested in colleague facilities with new canteens, locker rooms and subsidised staff shops ensuring its workforce feels valued and supported.

Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor Salads in Bo’ness, said: “People are truly at the heart of Bakkavor. We’re proud of our journey that started nearly 40 years ago – but even prouder of the people who’ve made it possible.

“Every success we’ve achieved has been driven by the passion, skill, and commitment of our colleagues. They live our values every day – not just through the quality of the products they create, but through the way they support one another and give back to the local community that’s been such an important part of our story.”