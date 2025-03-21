Bakkavor Salads announce 200 job opportunities at Bo'ness plant

A major employer has announced it is recruiting 200 jobs at its Bo’ness plant.

Bakkavor Salads is hiring across a range of skilled and unskilled roles.

The firm, which has been in the town for over four decades and already employs around 1200 people, is also offering flexible work opportunities for local students, allowing them to earn some money while studying – an initiative that has proved to be popular since it was first introduced two years ago.

Bakkavor Salads specialises in making premium salad and vegetable products for the UK’s largest grocery retailers, including M&S and Tesco.

Bakkavor is inviting people to apply for jobs at its Bo'ness site, as well as apprenticeships. Pic: Contributed

A major employer in the area for over 40 years, the latest recruitment drive follows a successful year of trading in 2024 and is aiming for a record ever sales year in 2025.

At the start of this year, the ten new salad products were launched and are being produced locally, all part of its healthy focus on high protein salads for 2025.

Also tying in with the recent nationwide celebration of apprenticeships, Bakkavor’s Bo’ness team has confirmed eight new apprenticeship opportunities for 2025, as part of its award-winning apprenticeship programme.

Kirk Connor, general manager in Bo’ness, said: “We are pleased to be creating more employment opportunities for people in our community. Despite the challenging economic context nationally, our business has proven to be very resilient, and we are now recruiting to support the strong business performance and product innovation achieved in the last year.

“Aside from good rates of pay and real opportunities to progress and develop skills, we at Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness offer new joiners a range of staff benefits, including a stakeholder pension and life insurance cover, as well as heavily discounted food products from our site staff shop.

"For anyone looking for new employment opportunities, do get in touch - and join a successful, growing local business that looks after its people.”

In addition to its focus on food innovation, the Bo’ness team is also stepping up its long-standing track record for positive community engagement for the New Year. With match-funding from Bakkavor, the Bo’ness-based business has recently made an £1800 donation for the Bo’ness Fair.

