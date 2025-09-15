Alexander Dennis: Union says securing new orders is next "immediate priority"

Securing new bus orders is the next “immediate priority” to get the Alexander Dennis sites back up to full capacity, says union Unite.

The union, which represents the vast majority of workers at the bus manufacturer, said on Monday that news of the furlough scheme to support the retention of jobs was welcome.

However, it says work now needs to be done to secure new orders for the future.

The union has been working intensively with the Scottish Government to develop a rescue package after the company announced in June that the Camelon and Larbert sites were under threat.

Alexander Dennis president and managing director Paul Davies speaks to team members on Monday morning.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite has worked tirelessly for months with our members, Alexander Dennis and the Scottish Government to develop a rescue package.

“The announcement by the First Minister that hte Scottish Government will support a company run furlough scheme backed up with public funds is a very positive development, and one we fully support.

"The immediate priority is now to secure new orders for Alexander Dennis which will protect hundreds of highly skilled jobs for years to come.”

Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has gone the extra mile to ensure that Alexander Dennis retains a bus manufacturing capacity in Scotland because these jobs are absolutely essential to the green economy.

"Unite from the outset has pushed hard for a furlough scheme backed by government which could be used while new orders are secured for Falkirk and Larbert. The First Minister's announcement is a significant step forward in the fight to save hundreds of highly skilled jobs.”

News of the package has been welcomed by local politicians.