Alexander Dennis: Politicians welcome news firm's Falkirk area sites are to remain open saving jobs

News of the £4m furlough scheme supported by the Scottish Government which will help Alexander Dennis keep its manufacturing sites in the Falkirk area open and operational has been welcomed.

The bus builder confirmed on Monday that it would be retaining its Scottish manufacturing sites, saving hundreds of jobs, following “intensive engagement” with internal and external stakeholders.

Commenting on the news, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said the news is “a welcome boost for our area”.

She said: “These sites have long been a source of local pride, supporting hundreds of jobs and passing on valuable experience in Falkirk for decades. The decision to keep manufacturing here safeguards not just jobs but also vital skills that matter to our local communities and the industry.

"The continued presence of Alexander Dennis in Falkirk underlines the strength of our workforce and the important role this area plays in Scotland’s manufacturing future.”

Michael Matheson, MSP for Falkirk West, said the welcome news “comes as a result of months of hard work”.

He said: "I appreciate that Government Ministers, including the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, have listened to the calls I’ve made to support the workers of ADL since news of their difficulties emerged last year.

"This has been an incredibly challenging period for the workers, and today’s announcements from the Scottish Government and the company I’m sure will be appreciated. Recognition must be given to the fact that this has been achieved through partnership working between the company, Trade Unions and the Scottish Government.

"This is a positive step, but the fact remains that bus manufacturing in the UK faces huge challenges, particularly from overseas manufacturers operating in an increasingly unfair playing field. It is now time for the UK government to step up and ensure that manufacturers like ADL can be competitive and successful in a changing and challenging landscape."

Labour MP Euan Stainbank has welcomed what he says is “a victory for Falkirk jobs and British-built buses”.

The MP for Falkirk and co-chair of the British Buses All-Party Parliamentary Group, praised the resilience of the workforce and their trade union representatives and said the decision vindicates months of pressure on both the UK and Scottish Governments to back domestic manufacturing, fix procurement rules and secure a reliable pipeline of orders for zero-emission buses.

Mr Stainbank said: “This is a huge relief for 400 families and for our community. The generational craftsmanship and skill of Alexander Dennis workers will continue to deliver world-class buses and today’s outcome proves that when government, industry and unions pull together—and when we value local jobs and skills—British manufacturing and workers can win. Under the SNP’s watch, the disgraceful allocation of the ScotZEB2 scheme sent over three times as many orders to China as to Scotland’s sole manufacturer, directly putting these jobs in peril. It should never have come to this. Saying that I’m delighted for the hard working, skilled manufacturing workforce at Alexander Dennis whose roles have been secured.

“I’m in complete concurrence with the company when they say: ‘It is clear there is a shared ambition to ensure the Scottish and UK manufacturing industry can thrive, but these ambitions must look ahead to the longer term challenges our industry faces. There is not a level playing field for domestic manufacturers. We believe that procurement reform is essential, and we welcome the UK Government’s efforts in this regard.’

“I have fought from day one to keep Alexander Dennis open: challenging failed procurement that funnelled orders overseas, pushing ministers to use the UK Bus Manufacturing Expert Panel effectively, and pressed endlessly for clarity on a pipeline that backs British-built, zero-emission buses. Procurement failures by the Scottish Government and the previous UK Government put 400 jobs in my community in jeopardy. In contrast, Labour have now given industry a degree of certainty they have not had in a long time.

“We now need to lock in this progress. The Zero Emission bus market has been reliant on subsidy that has too often sent money abroad. That means procurement that values domestic content and fair work, utilising the £40 million made available by Transport Scotland to support Scottish orders, and ensuring an even playing field so high-skill Scottish jobs aren’t undercut by cheap foreign orders.”

The Labour MP said the focus now turns to securing long-term stability: fair procurement weighting for social value, skills and community benefit; clarity on future order timetables; and continued cross-government engagement to support adjacent growth sectors identified in Invest 2035—advanced manufacturing.