Alexander Dennis extend consultation on Falkirk sites for two weeks

Workers at the under-threat Alexander Dennis plants in Camelon and Larbert have had the redundancy consultation period extended by two weeks.

Around 400 jobs at risk as the firm looks to move all its manufacturing operations to Scarborough in North Yorkshire.

The consultation was due to end at the start of August but has now been pushed back to August 15.

It is understood this is partly due to the majority of workers being on holiday with the plants shut down for the first fortnight this month.

Scottish Government Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the move was welcomed and would provide more time to explore every avenue to save the jobs.

In a letter to Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee, Ms Robison said: “In a positive development, as you may be aware, ADL (Alexander Dennis Limited) have written to inform the Scottish Government that they have extended the consultation period to provide more time to explore all viable options to retain their hardworking staff and facilities at Falkirk and Larbert.

“This welcome decision is a good sign of collaborative working.”

When managing director Paul Davies appeared before the Holyrood committee at the end of June he said the closure of the Scotland sites was “not a done deal”, but warned orders for up to 100 buses and changes to regulation are needed before the end of the year.

He added that there would also need to be between 300 and 400 for next year.

But even if the orders come, there will be a lag before work can begin on manufacturing to allow for design and the acquisition of materials.

In her letter to the committee, Ms Robison said the Scottish Government is working “tirelessly” to find a solution for the company’s 400 workers in Scotland, “and is maintaining close contact with the company, the unions and the UK Government to understand all options to support the workforce”.

She told MSPs the English double-decker bus market was “very critical” for Alexander Dennis, due to the country’s larger population than Scotland.

She said: “Local transport authorities and mayoral combined authorities in England must consider the impact of their purchasing decisions on domestic manufacturers, and it is important that the UK Government publishes a future pipeline of orders as soon as possible.”

She added: “The Scottish Government is urgently examining options to provide greater confidence regarding short-term demand for bus manufacturing in Scotland.

“This exploration includes consideration of what can lawfully be done to provide support to the bus manufacturing industry in line with procurement and subsidy control rules.”

She said officials had met with the company to discuss a potential future furlough scheme, which the firm would offer to avoid compulsory redundancies.

“We are in discussions with ADL on the potential for the Government to support the company’s scheme for a defined period,” she said.

“Officials from both Governments continue to meet regularly on the above matters, through a joint Scottish Government/UK Government working group, which met for the fourth time on June 30.

“Meetings are also taking place between myself and ADL, as well as with Unite and GMB.

“I hope that this update makes clear the importance we have placed on a co-ordinated response.

“We will continue the engagement with UK Government and press them to provide clarity on a number of issues. We will provide a further update in due course.”