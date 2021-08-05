Falkirk area venues and culture groups share £125,000 emergency funding windfall

Public body Creative Scotland has split more than £125,000 between Falkirk Town Hall (FTH), City Falkirk Limited, Fusion Concerts Ltd, Rough Castle Experiences and Sight and Sound PA and Lighting Ltd.

FTH was awarded £45,832 from the Performing Arts Venues Relief (PAVR) Fund, which supports venues to remain solvent, return staff from furlough and enable new artistic commissions from freelance artists.

City Falkirk Limited, which runs City Nightclub and Sportsters, was given £22,500 via the Culture Organisations and Venues Recovery (COVR) Fund, designed to help prevent insolvency and/or significant job losses.

Falkirk Town Hall has benefitted from a £45,832 funding boost provided by Creative Scotland. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Vibration Festival organisers Fusion Concerts has been boosted by a £26,000 COVR windfall, while Rough Castle Experiences and Sight and Sound PA and Lighting received £22,500 and £10,000 respectively.

Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “I am delighted this vital funding is reaching the culture sector, which has endured some of the most challenging restrictions over the past 18 months.

“It’s exciting that the sector can now plan for full reopening. The communal experience of being part of an audience cannot be replicated and it has been sorely missed since the start of the pandemic.

“The move beyond level zero will allow the sector to reopen fully, but I know that it will take some time to rebuild. This funding will play a key role in stabilising many venues and businesses as the sector begins to recover.

“The Scottish Government has provided almost £175m of emergency support to the culture, heritage and events sector since the start of the pandemic and I look forward now to working with the sectors to build for the future.”

Joan Parr, Creative Scotland’s interim director of arts and engagement, said: “Our first priority continues to be supporting the recovery and renewal of Scotland’s art and creative sector as Covid-19 restrictions are eased and the sector can open up again more fully.

“Nevertheless, we remain acutely aware of the critical challenges faced by so many cultural organisations and we know how vital this funding is in continuing to help protect jobs and support the sustainability of a sector that has felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic so significantly.”

