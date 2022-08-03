Upcoming family friendly events in Falkirk town centre

The Producer’s Market is back on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm, and this month there’s a special children’s science extravaganza taking place on the day.

LoveScience and Mini Boffins will be in town from 11am to 3pm hosting an interactive science event where families can build jittery bugs, investigate skeletons, make colour changing fizz, design colour changing art and more.

The free event is funded by the Falkirk Bairns Wellbeing Fund from CVS Falkirk.

The popular Emergency Services Day is back on the High Street next week.

It’s just one of the events being organised by Falkirk Delivers on the High Street in the next few weeks.

Emergency Services Day on Wednesday, August 10, offers the chance for the whole family to learn more about our emergency services.

The popular event is back after a Covid induced break, having not been held since 2019.

If past events are anything to go by, it’s sure to draw in the crowds as the public can discover exactly what services like fire crews, police officers, paramedics and the coastguard do to keep us all safe.

Running from 10am to 4pm it promises to be a fun – and educational – day out.

There will be exciting displays and demonstrations, including first aid, fire and rescue and police vehicles, mounted police, ambulances and more.

It’s a great opportunity to see what the services do on a daily basis, as well as providing youngsters with the chance to get up close to the 999 responders.

Stefanie Paterson, Assistant BID manager, said: “We’re ecstatic to announce that Emergency Services Day is back. After being delayed due to government restrictions over the past few years, we’re positive this event is going to be the best one yet.

“The goal of Emergency Services Day is to educate and inform the public of the work and procedures carried out by Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Fire Scotland.

"This includes live CPR demonstrations, road safety displays with car wrecks and talks and informative information for families. It’s sure to be a great and informative day.”

Then on Saturday, August 13 the Rotary Club of Falkirk’s annual Charities Day will take place in the High Street from 10am to 2pm.

Lots of charities will be taking part with fun activities and stalls giving members of the public the chance to learn more about them and chat to staff and volunteers about the work they do.