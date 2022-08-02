Young people invited to dance for Falkirk pantomime junior ensemble auditions

There has not been a junior ensemble in the Falkirk Town Hall panto since those appearing in Aladdin in 2019. Now auditions are taking place for this year's production. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Auditions to find a junior ensemble for the upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty at Falkirk Town Hall will take place on Saturday, August 27.

The try-out sessions are open to anyone who is at least nine – and in P5 – on the first day of rehearsals and no older than 16 – and in S4 – on the day of the last performance.

The fairytale production will run at the town’s theatre from December 9 to December 30.

Those young people attending the audition will be taught a dance routine on the day that they will have to perform as a group back to the audition panel.

The panel will be looking for more than just dancing ability – that extra something that makes a performer stand out and sparkle on stage will be a vital component too.

Application forms do not need to be submitted in advance, but where possible, applicants are urged to bring completed forms with them to save time on audition day.

This is the first time a junior ensemble has been sought for the local pantomime in recent years due to Covid-19.

Although a panto took place at the Town Hall last Christmas, there was no junior ensemble for the production of Beauty and the Beast.

Those behind the production, which is staged by Imagine Theatre, are already looking forward to this year’s offering after the run was cut short in 2021 as new Covid-19 restrictions came into force on Boxing Day.

It has been confirmed that Scott Watson – Wishee Washee in Aladdin and Wee Frankie McClunkey in Beauty and the Beast – will be returning to the FTH stage for Sleeping Beauty.

This re-telling of the classic fairytale sees the cursed princess prick her finger on a spinning wheel and she falls into an enchanted sleep.

But can anyone rescue her from slumber before it is too late?

With tickets already on sale for the show, audiences are being promised “everything they have come to expect from a FTH theatre pantomime”.