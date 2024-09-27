Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 31st edition of the Linlithgow 10K road race, organised by Linlithgow Athletic Club, will take place on Sunday.

LAC’s flagship event will begin at 2.30pm on Linlithgow High Street and finishes in the historic Palace Peel area.

This year will see a bumper entry with more than 1300 people lining up for the 10K and Junior Fun Run.

Race director David Main-Reade said: “We put a great deal of energy into the organisation of the 10K, which is our flagship event.

Linlithgow Athletic Club's annual 10K road race will kick off on Sunday in the town's High Street at 2.30pm, in honour of Ali Hay (inset).

“The 2024 event is the 31st stating of the event and will see our largest field, with over 1300 participants in the LAC 10K and Junior Fun Run combined.

“It’s also worth noting that over half the field is from Linlithgow and over three quarters are from West Lothian – meaning it’s a truly local, grass roots event.”

This year, a multiple winner of the 10K event, Ali Hay, sadly passed away so the race will be held in his honour.

LAC has also donated £400 towards his family’s nominated charity, Neil’s Hugs Foundation, which provides support to families and friends affected by suicide.

David said: “We wanted to pay tribute to Ali and the event will be held in his honour this year.

“Any excess funds raised from the 10K are also ploughed back into the local community. LAC recently contributed to the development of the West Lothian Cycle track and last year provided all the funding towards the set-up of the West Lothian Cycle Track Junior parkrun, a free, weekly running event for juniors.”

LAC also provides funding towards other charities – those that don’t want to receive a t-shirt, for example, can instead contribute to this year’s nominated charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 10K t-shirt is designed by Linlithgow Academy pupils and allows the school’s design department to actively work on a ‘real’ project.

A number of road closures will be in place on Sunday to allow for the 10K to be staged safely.

They are as follows: B8029 (Mill Road) – From A706 (Mains Road) to A803 (Main Street) from 2pm to 3.15pm. A706 (St Ninian’s Road) – From A803 (High Street) to B8029 (Mill Road) from 2pm to 3.45pm.

U1 (Bonnytoun Road) – From A803 (East) to A803 (West) from 2pm to 4.30pm. And the A803 (High Street) – From A803 (Blackness Road) to A706 (St Ninian’s Road) from 2pm to 2.45pm.

Parking restrictions will also be in place on Main Street and Falkirk Road A803: From B8029 (Mill Road) to A706 (St Ninian’s Road) from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Looking ahead to later in the year, LAC is delighted to announce that its Santa Dash will return as part of Linlithgow Advent Fayre – following a very successful inaugural event last year.

David added: “We have just received our license to stage the event again this year, with a 4pm start.

“This is a fun, charity event and we have reduced the entry fee to allow as much participation as possible whilst also raising funds for our nominated charity – in this case it will be LYPP.”

The advent fayre will take place this year on Saturday, November 30, from 10am to 4pm. Save the date!