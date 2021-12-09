Things to do in Falkirk: Ten of the best things to do in the Falkirk area this week

Bo'ness Unison Kinneil Band will host its Christmas concert next week.

Sit back, relax and enjoy some special panto magic at Falkirk Town Hall with Beauty and the Beast. Starring Barbara Bryceland as Fairy Fiona and Scott Watson as Wee Frankie McClunkey, audiences will find all the ingredients needed for a fun filled panto, including slapstick humour, audience interaction and marvellous musical numbers. Runs from December 10 to 29. Book now 01324 506850 or online www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org

Whitecross Junction, formerly Power Station, is making everything festive in the village. Thanks to local businesses donating they are having a Christmas tree which will be switched on at 6.30pm on Saturday, December 11. They will also be hosting parties for children with Santa touring the village on December 22 before he heads back to the North Pole.

The popular Unison Kinneil Band Christmas Concert takes place in Bo’ness Old Church on Thursday, December 16 at 7.30pm. And this year they will be joined by members of Kinneil Youth Band. Tickets cost £5 from band members or at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kinneil-band-annual-concert-tickets.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's still time for youngsters to visit Santa's Post Office in Falkirk High Street.

A Christmas Extravaganza, organised by Larbert High School in support of Strathcarron Hospice, takes place at the charity’s shop in Stenhousemuir on Wednesday, December 15 from 7-9pm. Featuring a fashion show with clothing designed by pupils using donated items, festive food and drinks and gift ideas. Entry by donation on the door.

Families can take part in Christmas craft sessions at two local libraries on Saturday, December 11. The session in Larbert is at 10.30am and in Bo’ness begins at 11am. Youngsters aged five and over can make something sparkly to take home. Tickets are £2 each and parents are asked to stay and help their children

Santa's Post Office is located next to the Steeple and is open Saturday and Sunday from 11am-3pm. There are craft sessions on every hour. All pre-booked slots have already been confirmed, however there is slots available each day for a few youngsters. Check the board outside the Post Office for availability.

A Christmas fair run by cancer support facility Maggie’s Forth Valley is returning this year. The event takes place in the Dobbie Hall in Larbert on Sunday, December 12 from 10am until 3pm, with the proceeds used to support the service’s crucial work. There will be over 40 stalls - why not pop along?

Beauty & The Beast runs at Falkirk Town Hall from December 10 to 29.

Santa and Mrs Claus have once again taken some time out of their busy schedule to help spread some festive cheer. Falkirk Community Trust will be sharing stories read by the couple in the coming weeks via its Facebook channels. On December 15 Santa will read The Gruffalo’s Child and Mrs Claus will read The Gruffalo’s Wean on December 20, before you can join Santa for the story of The Gruffalo on December 22. Finally, on Christmas Eve, Santa will be reading The Night Before Christmas. To find out more visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org

The popular festive forest light experience is back at Beecraigs Country Park near Linlithgow. The event boosts Santa's Grotto, storytelling sessions, immersive sight, sound experiences, and more. It runs until December 24. Ticket details from www.beecraigsfestiveforest.com/