Supernova 5k Run set to light up Falkirk district's Helix Park

Participants taking part in a previous Supernova 5k event at The Kelpies to raise cash for CHAS.

The event, which sees participants light up the route as they run around the Helix Park in the dark, takes place over three days from Friday until Sunday.

Both the Saturday and Sunday evening dates are sold out, but there’s still time to sign up as a late entry for Friday’s run.

The local Supernova 5k was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

But the event is back this week with runners of all ages signed up and raring to go.

Those taking part are encouraged to dig out the flourescent clothing and grab everything and anything that glows or flashes to help light up the night.

Many runners use the 5k event as a way to fundraise for charities of their choice.

Supernova 5k Runs are held at venues in Bournemouth, London and Falkirk.

To find out more visit www.supernovarun.com

