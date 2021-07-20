Step Forth walking groups appeal for new members to join Falkirk area weekly strolls

The Step Forth events allow members to “meet new friends, discover new places to walk, get a bit fitter and be out in the fresh air”.

All of the free walks are run by a team of volunteer leaders.

Step Forth health walks take place on Mondays at The Helix, Falkirk – leaving from the front of The Falkirk Stadium at 10am. Heart of the Helix strolls are held every Monday at 7pm, with participants meeting at The Falkirk Stadium at 7pm.

Step Forth walks are held at The Helix, among other Falkirk area locations, on a weekly basis. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Strolls are also held in Grangemouth on Mondays and Wednesdays when walkers set off from the Community Education Unit at 10am.

Step Forth members leave for wanders from the Community Hall, Main Street, Carronshore, on Tuesdays and Saturdays (10am).

Walks also take place in Brightons and Redding each Thursday, departing Tesco in Redding at 10am.

Lionthorn and Hallglen host a Step Forth meet-up every Thursday at 10am which leaves from The Milk Barn.

Step Forth also runs buggy walking groups.

The Helix Buggy Group meets every Monday at the front doors of The Falkirk Stadium (1.15pm).

Bonnybridge Buggy Group sets off from Bonnybridge Library every Friday at 10.45am.

Stenhousemuir Buggy Group meets on Thursdays at 1.15pm at Stenhousemuir Library.

Walks are also held in the grounds of Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness on Mondays (10.30am) and Tuesdays (2pm), both from the front of the museum.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 01324 504556.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.