GMB host Kate Garraway’s search for paddling pool nearly took her 450 miles to Falkirk

The star and co-presenter of Good Morning Britain regaled viewers with the long distant link as she recounted the problems getting the pool for her son’s birthday.

She went online, and the click and collect service suggested the nearest one to her was in … Falkirk a mere 449 miles from her home!

The tale amused viewers on Friday morning as the host looked back on a hectic week at the hands of the weather.

Kate Garraway (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

She said: “Severe flooding in the storms on Monday night. We live on a hill, you come in the door at one level and go down the steps to the back garden - everything underneath completely flooded. Total nightmare.”

The paddling pool was among the items thrown out, just a day before her son’s birthday, sparking her last minute search which almost took her to Forth Valley!

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.